Palo Alto, CA / May 23, 2024 /CXApp Inc.(Nasdaq: CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences, unveils its ground-breaking CXAI VU ("SkyView" ) analytics platform, designed to revolutionize workplace efficiency and employee engagement. Leveraging our state-of-the-art CXAI platform in collaboration with Google Cloud, CXAI VU offers tailored analytics for HR, facilities, operations, and IT management, empowering organizations to optimize their workplace environments and drive engagement, collaboration, and productivity.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp Inc., expressed enthusiasm about this exciting new product launch: "This is our first product launch with Google Cloud after announcing our collaboration in April. The CXAI VU data and analytics engine fuses user, space, and things data to create what we are calling "Experience Analytics" - these are the key actionable insights and outcomes that will transform workplace experiences and drive employee engagement shaping the future of work."

"Unlocking solutions that further advances customer experience remains the most critical component of every enterprise's digital transformation strategy," said Jim Anderson, VP of Partner Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "Utilizing Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, CXApp's new CXAI VU platform will power new capabilities that can improve how businesses operate as they seek to solve the future of work problems."

CXAI VU Analytics Platform, a sophisticated solution designed to empower organizations to optimize their workplace environments like never before. Users can leverage our platform for key business workflows:

Space Optimization : Access detailed reports on space utilization, including heatmaps and historical trends, to optimize workspaces and allocate resources strategically. User Engagement Analytics: Track app usage, user dwell time, and app functions utilized to gain valuable insights, understand user preferences, and optimize the delivery of IT resources. Data-Driven Decision-Making : Justify budget requests, develop data-driven facility strategies, and communicate findings to stakeholders with confidence. Predictive Analytics: CXAI VU comes with an intuitive interface for user queries and a clickable question interface for seamless interaction to answer any queries in natural language,create your own dashboards and predict Key Performance Indicators(KPIs).

Naresh Soni, CTO of CXApp Inc., stated "We are using our AI-first CXAI platform to enable a revolution in workplace efficiency and employee engagement. Our CXAI VU Analytics Platform represents the next frontier in leveraging data-driven insights to create a more productive and fulfilling work environment."

Khurram Sheikh concluded "We are mission-focused on defining a new category in enterprise software: Employee Experiences and this new analytics capability is a big step forward in our journey of transformation."

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXApp's customers include major Fortune 500 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

