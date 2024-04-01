By Chris Wack

CXApp shares doubled after the company said it signed strategic partnership and development agreements with Google Cloud as part of the launch of its CXAI Platform.

The shares more than doubled to $5.36 in recent trading. The stock hit its 52-week low of $1.03 on Jan. 19, and is up 200% in the past 12 months.

The company said its AI-native platform is built upon its mobile-first, cloud-first Work SuperApp, which provides a full-stack solution that allows employees to experience all their work tools in a single application.

Google Cloud powers most of CXApp's enterprise customer applications currently.

As part of the agreement, Google and its service partners will provide advanced services including end-to-end security, analytics and monitoring as well as usage-based SaaS performance enhancements to create the best-in-class cloud-mobile experience for CXApp's clients on the new CXAI Platform.

