CXJ Group Co., Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended February 28, 2023
February 08, 2024 at 05:26 pm EST
CXJ Group Co., Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended February 28, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.191637 million compared to USD 0.638316 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.12711 million compared to net income of USD 0.153911 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1.7 million compared to USD 1.96 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.124393 million compared to net income of USD 0.423941 million a year ago.
CXJ Group Co., Limited, formerly Global Entertainment Corporation, is an integrated event and entertainment company that is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in sports management, multipurpose events center development, facility and venue management and marketing, and venue ticketing. Its operating subsidiaries are Western Professional Hockey League, Inc., Global Properties I, International Coliseums Company, Inc., Global Entertainment Marketing Systems, Inc., Global Entertainment Ticketing, Encore Facility Management and GEC Food Service, LLC. WPHL operates and manages a minor professional hockey league known as the Central Hockey League (the League). Global Properties I (GPI) provide services in mid-sized communities across the United States related to the development of multipurpose events centers. GPI's development of multipurpose events centers promotes the development of the League by assisting licensees in securing venues, in which to play professional hockey league games.