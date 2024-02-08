CXJ Group Co., Limited, formerly Global Entertainment Corporation, is an integrated event and entertainment company that is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in sports management, multipurpose events center development, facility and venue management and marketing, and venue ticketing. Its operating subsidiaries are Western Professional Hockey League, Inc., Global Properties I, International Coliseums Company, Inc., Global Entertainment Marketing Systems, Inc., Global Entertainment Ticketing, Encore Facility Management and GEC Food Service, LLC. WPHL operates and manages a minor professional hockey league known as the Central Hockey League (the League). Global Properties I (GPI) provide services in mid-sized communities across the United States related to the development of multipurpose events centers. GPI's development of multipurpose events centers promotes the development of the League by assisting licensees in securing venues, in which to play professional hockey league games.