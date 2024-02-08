CXJ Group Co., Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended February 28, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.191637 million compared to USD 0.638316 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.12711 million compared to net income of USD 0.153911 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 1.7 million compared to USD 1.96 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.124393 million compared to net income of USD 0.423941 million a year ago.