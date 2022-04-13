CXJ : Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) 04/13/2022 | 06:16am EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q ☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarter ended February 28, 2022 Commission File Number 333-248779 CXJ GROUP CO., Limited (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Nevada 85-2041913 (State or jurisdiction of Classification Code Number) (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Employer incorporation or organization) C290, DoBe E-Manor, Dongning Road No. 553, Jianggan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, 310026 (Address of principal executive offices, including zip code) (86) 18668175727 (Registrant's phone number, including area code) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES☒ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (section 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding twelve months (or shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). YES☒ NO ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" or an "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act: Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No☒ Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date. Class Outstanding at April 12, 2022 Common Stock, $.001 par value 101,487,017 CXJ GROUP CO LIMITED. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3 ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of February 28 , 2022 (unaudited) and May 31, 2021 (audited) 4 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 5 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Deficit for the Three Months and Nine Month Ended February 28,, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 6-7 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited) 8 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 9-27 ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 32 ITEM 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 33 ITEM 4. Controls and Procedures 33 PART II OTHER INFORMATION 34 ITEM 1. Legal Proceedings 34 ITEM 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 34 ITEM 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 34 ITEM 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 34 ITEM 5. Other Information 34 ITEM 6. Exhibits 34 Signatures 35 2 SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements made in this Form 10-Q that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "approximate" or "continue", or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and important factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. Financial information contained in this quarterly report and in our unaudited interim financial statements is stated in United States dollars and are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles. PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION ITEM 1. Financial Statements The accompanying interim financial statements of CXJ GROUP CO., Limited ("the Company", "we", "us" or "our"), have been prepared without audit pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted principles have been condensed or omitted pursuant to such rules and regulations. The interim financial statements are condensed and should be read in conjunction with the Company's latest annual financial statements. In the opinion of management, the financial statements contain all material adjustments, consisting only of normal adjustments considered necessary to present fairly the financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows of the Company for the interim periods presented. 3 CXJ GROUP CO., LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021 (Currency Expressed In United States Dollars ("US$"), Except For Number Of Shares) February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 Unaudited Audited $ $ ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Account receivables - 8,477 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 194,371 216,683 Inventories 157,154 62,815 Due from a shareholder - 43,500 Cash and cash equivalents 55,703 340,109 Total Current Assets 407,228 671,584 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 1,148 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,207 79,173 Intangible assets 37,821 32,974 Total Non-current Assets 74,176 112,147 TOTAL ASSETS 481,404 783,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Account payables 60,023 233,516 Advanced received, accrued expenses and other payables 2,509,965 3,030,788 Amount due to a director 151,385 114,935 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 34,868 55,628 Total Current Liabilities 2,756,241 3,434,867 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion - 24,523 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,756,241 3,459,390 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $ 0.001 par value, 490,000,000 and 490,000,000 shares authorized, 101,487,017 and 101,487,017 shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021 respectively 101,487 101,487 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (170,468 ) (152,739 ) Accumulated deficit (2,200,466 ) (2,624,407 ) Total CXJ Group Stockholders' (deficit) Equity (2,269,447 ) (2,675,659 ) Non-controlling interest (5,390 ) - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (2,274,837 ) (2,675,659 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 481,404 783,731 4 CXJ GROUP CO., LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 and FEBRUARY 28, 2021 (Currency Expressed In United States Dollars ("US$"), Except For Number Of Shares) For the three months ended February 28, For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited $ $ $ $ REVENUE - Non-related party 638,316 251,602 1,960,397 740,504 COST OF REVENUE (129,328 ) (85,923 ) (567,005 ) (282,245 ) GROSS PROFIT 508,988 165,679 1,393,392 458,259 OTHER INCOME 1,345 1,439 31,530 1,440 SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES (130,005 ) (71,627 ) (596,284 ) (311,282 ) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (221,972 ) (129,131 ) (406,538 ) (313,897 ) PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 158,356 (33,640 ) 422,100 (165,480 ) INTEREST INCOME 79 - 391 0 PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 158,435 (33,640 ) 422,491 (165,480 ) INCOME TAXES EXPENSE (1,714 ) (491 ) 6,721 (8,112 ) PROFIT/(LOSS) AFTER TAXATION 156,721 (34,131 ) 429,212 (173,592 ) Less: Non-controlling Interest 2,810 - 5,271 - PROFIT/(LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 153,911 (34,131 ) 423,941 (173,592 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): - Foreign exchange adjustment profit/(loss) (16,874 ) (10,382 ) (17,803 ) (72,475 ) COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/(LOSS) 137,037 (44,513 ) 406,138 (246,067 ) Net profit/(loss) per share - Basic and diluted 0.00 (0.00 ) 0.00 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 101,487,017 101,487,017 101,487,017 101,487,017 5 CXJ GROUP CO., LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICITS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (Currency Expressed In United States Dollars ("US$"), Except For Number Of Shares) (Unaudited) For the three months ended February 28, 2022 Common Stock Accumulated Other Total Number of Shares Amount Comprehensive Income Accumulated Deficit Non-controlling Interest Stockholders' Deficit $ $ $ $ $ Balance as of November 30, 2021 101,487,017 101,487 (153,668 ) (2,354,377 ) (8,200 ) (2,414,758 ) Net Profit - - - 153,911 2,810 156,721 Accumulated other

Comprehensive Income - - (16,800 ) - - (16,800 ) Non-controlling Interest - - - - - - Balance as of February 28, 2022 101,487,017 101,487 (170,468 ) (2,200,466 ) (5,390 ) (2,274,837 ) For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 Common Stock Accumulated Other Total Number of Shares Amount Comprehensive Income Accumulated Deficit Non-controlling Interest Stockholders' Deficit $ $ $ $ $ Balance as of May 31, 2021 101,487,017 101,487 (152,739 ) (2,624,407 ) - (2,675,659 ) Net Profit/(Loss) - - - 423,941 5,271 429,212 Accumulated other

Comprehensive Income - - (17,729 ) - - (17,729 ) Non-controlling Interest - - - - (10,661 ) (10,661 ) Balance as of February 28, 2022 101,487,017 101,487 (170,468 ) (2,200,466 ) (5,390 ) (2,274,837 ) 6 CXJ GROUP CO., LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICITS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2021 (Currency Expressed In United States Dollars ("US$"), Except For Number Of Shares) (Unaudited) For the three months ended February 28, 2021 Common Stock Accumulated Other Total Number of Shares Amount Comprehensive Income Accumulated Deficit Non- controlling Interest Stockholders' Deficit $ $ $ $ $ Balance as of November 30, 2020 101,487,017 101,487 (54,878 ) (877,626 ) - (831,017 ) Net Profit - - - (34,131 ) - (34,131 ) Accumulated other

Comprehensive Loss - - (10,382 ) - - (10,382 ) Non-controlling Interest - - - - - - Balance as of February 28, 2021 101,487,017 101,487 (65,260 ) (911,757 ) - (875,530 ) For the nine months ended February 28, 2021 Common Stock Accumulated Other Total Number of Shares Amount Comprehensive Income Accumulated Deficit Non-controlling Interest Stockholders' Deficit $ $ $ $ $ Balance as of May 31, 2020 101,487,017 101,487 7,215 (738,165 ) - (629,463 ) Net Profit - - - (173,592 ) - (173,592 ) Accumulated other

Comprehensive Income - - (72,475 ) - - (72,475 ) Non-controlling Interest - - - - - - Balance as of February 28, 2021 101,487,017 101,487 (65,260 ) (911,757 ) - (875,530 ) 7 CXJ GROUP CO., LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 and 2021 (Currency Expressed In United States Dollars ("US$"), Except For Number Of Shares) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 2021 $ $ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Profit/(Loss) 429,212 (173,592 ) Adjustments To Reconcile Net Loss To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities Write off impair goodwill 11,096 - Operating lease expenses 40,872 58,739 Termination of lease 1,248 (3,675 ) Bad debts recovery (155,246 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 98,595 - Depreciation 307 - Other Income - Rental & Penalty Exempted (30,093 ) - Admin - Penalty 6,573 - 402,564 (118,528 ) Changes In Operating Assets And Liabilities: Accounts receivables 8,477 (281,590 ) Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 100,092 1,535,708 Inventories (94,339 ) 102,408 Amount due to a director - 160,781 Due from a related party 1,462 - Accounts payable (63,152 ) 138,661 Operating lease liabilities 41,608 (57,561 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities (548,320 ) (1,352,313 ) Net Changes In Operating Assets And Liabilities (554,172 ) 246,094 Net Cash (Used In)/Provided By Operating Activities (151,608 ) 127,566 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (1,455 ) - Purchase of intangible assets (103,287 ) (74,654 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (104,742 ) (74,654 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITY: Repayment of advances from related party 43,500 - Advances from a director 34,988 34 Net Cash Provided By Financing Activity 78,488 34 Effect of exchange rate changes (106,544 ) (67,041 ) Net Change In Cash And Cash Equivalents (284,406 ) (14,095 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 340,109 15,588 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD 55,703 1,493 8 CXJ GROUP CO., LIMITED NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 and year ended may 31, 2021 EXPRESS IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS (Unaudited) Note 1. Company Overview CXJ Group Co., Limited ("we", "us", the "Company" or "ECXJ") was originally incorporated in State of Nevada on August 20, 1998 under the name Global II, Inc and underwent several name changes prior to its current name. Until August 2019, the Company was known as Global Entertainment Corp., which was a dormant company. On March 04, 2019, the eight judicial District Court of Nevada appointed Custodian Ventures, LLC as custodian for the Company, proper notice having been given to the officers and directors of Global Entertainment Corporation. There was no opposition. On June 18, 2019, control of the Company was transferred by the entity controlled by Custodian Ventures, LLC to Xinrui Wang, our director, by selling him 10,000,000shares of Series A Preferred stock and 17,700,000shares of common stock for a purchase price of $175,000. On June 21, 2019, Lixin Cai was appointed act as the new President, CEO, Secretary and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. On June 21, 2019, Cuiyao Luo was appointed act as the new CFO, Treasurer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. On September 30, 2019, the Company appointed three more members to the Board of Directors of the Company, and they are Xinrui Wang, Wenbin Mao and Baiwan Niu. Effective July 9, 2019 we changed our name from Global Entertainment Corp to CXJ Group Co., Limited. On July 12, 2019, the Company effectuated a 1 for 200 reverse stock split, while the authorized shares of common stock and preferred shares totally had been increased to 500,000,000. As a result of the foregoing we changed our trading symbol from GNTP and began trading as ECXJ on August 5, 2019. On October 4, 2019, Xinrui Wang (the "Seller"), entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to pursuant to which the Seller agreed to sell to Wenbin Mao and Baiwan Niu (the "Purchasers"), totaling 1,500,000preferred stock of the Company ("Shares") owned by the Seller, for an amount of $1,500. On October 8, 2019, Xinrui Wang, Wenbin Mao and Baiwan Niu effectuated a 1 for 10 conversion to convert all their preferred stock totaling 10,000,000to 100,000,000common shares. As a result of the conversion, there was no preferred stock outstanding of the Company as of October 8, 2019. On May 28, 2020, we consummated the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement among the Company, CXJ Investment Group Company Limited, a British Virgin Islands Corporation ("CXJ") and the shareholder of CXJ, pursuant to which we acquired all the ordinary shares of CXJ in exchange for the issuance to the shareholder of CXJ of an aggregate of 1,364,800shares of the Company. The shareholder is the selling security holder in this prospectus and are all affiliates. As a result of the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange, CXJ became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. ECXJ, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CXJ and its subsidiaries and the VIE own and operate an active automobiles products trading and services business in the People's Republic of China. Our business is supporting our alliance with products and technical services enable them to service consumers in China. 9 Note 2. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies (a) Basis of presentation and liquidation The condensed consolidated balance Sheets as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021 and the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), shareholders' equity, and cash flow for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 have been prepared by the Company is in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"). The Company incurred net profit of $156,721and net loss of $34,131during the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $2,200,466and $2,624,407, respectively. The Company net cash outflow used in operations of $151,608during the nine months ended February 28, 2022. As of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $55,703and $340,109, the current liability of $2,756,241and $3,434,867. The Company's China subsidiaries and VIE are subject to preapproval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE") for non-domestic financing. Additionally, the amount of cash available for transfer from the China subsidiaries and the VIE for use by the Company's non-China subsidiaries is also limited both by the liquidity needs of the subsidiaries in China and the restriction on foreign currency exchange by Chinese-government mandated limitations including currency exchange controls on certain transfers of funds outside of China. The company currently is seeking to restructure the terms of our liabilities by raising funds to pay off liabilities. Our ability to continue as a going concern is depend upon obtaining the necessary financing or negotiating the terms of the existing borrowing to meet our current and future liquidity need. (b) Going Concern Uncertainties The accompanies financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. The Company having accumulated deficit of $2,200,466and $2,624,407as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021 respectively. During the period nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the Company generated a net profit of $429,212and net loss of $173,592respectively. Furthermore, the Company recorded a net cash flows of ($284,406)and ($14,095)as of February 28, 2022 and 2021 respectively. The Company's cash position is significant to support the Company's daily operation. While the Company believes in the viability of its strategy and in its ability to raise additional funds, there can be no assurance to that effect. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to improve profitability and the ability to acquire financial support from its major shareholder. These and other factors raise substantial doubts about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that financial statements are issued. These financial statements do not include any adjustments to reflect the possible future effects on the recoverability and classification of assets or the amount and classification of liabilities that may result in the Company not being able to continue as a going concern. 10 (c)Principles of Consolidation The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company, its subsidiaries and the VIE. All significant inter-company transactions and balances between the Company, its subsidiaries and the VIE have been eliminated upon consolidation. To comply with PRC laws and regulations, the Company provides substantially trading of exhaust cleaner and brand name management service in China via its VIE, which hold critical operating licenses that enable the Company to do business in China. Substantially all of the Company's revenues, costs and net income (loss) in China are directly or indirectly generated through these VIE. The Company has signed various agreements with its VIE and legal shareholders of the VIE to allow the transfer of economic benefits from the VIE to the Company and to direct the activities of the VIE. The Company believes that the contractual arrangements among its subsidiaries, the VIE and its shareholders are in compliance with the current PRC laws and legally enforceable. However, uncertainties in the interpretation and enforcement of the PRC laws, regulations and policies could limit the Company's ability to enforce these contractual arrangements. As a result, the Company may be unable to consolidate the VIE and its subsidiary in the consolidated financial statements. The Company's ability to control its VIE also depends on the authorization by the shareholders of the VIE to exercise voting rights on all matters requiring shareholders' approval in the VIE. The Company believes that the agreements on authorization to exercise shareholder's voting power are legally enforceable. In addition, if the legal structure and contractual arrangements with its VIE were found to be in violation of any future PRC laws and regulations, the Company may be subject to fines or other actions. The Company believes the possibility that it will no longer be able to control and consolidate its VIE as a result of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties is remote. The following table sets forth its subsidiaries and the VIE, including their country of incorporation or residence and our ownership interest in such subsidiaries. Please see "Note 4 VIE Structure and Arrangements". Subsidiaries: Date of incorporation Interest % Place of incorporation CXJ Investment Group Company Ltd 2020/2/19 100 % BVI CXJ (HK) Technology Group Company Ltd 2020/3/11 100 % Hong Kong CXJ (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd 2020/5/26 100 % PRC VIE: CXJ Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd 2019/3/28 100 % PRC Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. 2020/10/28 51 % PRC 11 (d)Use of Estimates The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date and revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Significant accounting estimates reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements include, but not limited to economic lives and impairment of long-lived assets, valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, and uncertain tax position. Changes in facts and circumstances may result in revised estimates. Actual results could differ from those estimates, and as such, differences may be material to the consolidated financial statements. (e)Foreign Currency The functional currency of the Company, CXJ Group Co., Ltd, CXJ Investment Group Company Ltd and CXJ (HK) Technology Group Company Ltd is US Dollar. The VIE determined their functional currency to be Chinese Remibi, or RMB based on the criteria of ASC 830, Foreign Currency Matters. The Company uses USD as its reporting currency. The Company uses the average exchange rate for the year and the exchange rate at the balance sheet date to translate the operating results and financial position, respectively. The Company also uses the historical exchange rate at the initial transaction date to translate the capital and various reserve items. Translation differences are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), a component of shareholders' deficits. Translation of amounts from CNY into US$1has been made at the following exchange rates for the respective periods: As of and for the

nine months ended February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 Period-end CNY: US$1 exchange rate 6.31 6.48 Period-average CNY: US$1 exchange rate 6.36 6.49 (f)Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents consist of cash on hand, demand deposits placed with banks or other financial institutions and have original maturities of less than three months. (g)Accounts Receivable and Allowance for Doubtful Accounts Accounts receivable are stated at the historical carrying amount net of allowance for doubtful accounts. The Company maintains an allowance for doubtful accounts which reflects its best estimate of amounts that potentially will not be collected. The Company determines the allowance for doubtful accounts taking into consideration various factors including but not limited to historical collection experience and credit-worthiness of the debtors as well as the age of the individual receivables balance. Additionally, the Company makes specific bad debt provisions based on any specific knowledge the Company has acquired that might indicate that an account is uncollectible. The facts and circumstances of each account may require the Company to use substantial judgment in assessing its collectability. 12 (h)Inventories, Net Inventories, consisting of finished goods, work in process, and raw materials. Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost of inventory is determined using the weighted average cost method. Adjustments are recorded to write down the cost of inventory to the estimated net realizable value due to slow-moving and obsolete inventory, which is dependent upon factors such as historical and forecasted consumer demand, and promotional environment. The Company takes ownership, risks and rewards of the products purchased. (i)Prepayments Prepayments are mainly consisted of prepaid income tax, rental, prepayments for consulting fee and advances to supplies. (j)Intangible Assets, Net The Company's intangible assets with definite useful lives primarily consist of software, non-patent technology, land use right and goodwill. The Company typically amortizes its software and non-patent technology with definite useful lives on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the contractual terms or the estimated useful lives. The goodwill $11,096created during to the acquisition of 51% equity interest in Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology ,Co., Ltd. According to the law of PRC, the government owns all the land in the PRC. Companies or individuals are authorized to possess and use the land only through land use rights granted by the Chinese government for a specified period of time. The Company amortizes its land use rights using the straight-line method over the periods the rights are granted. The estimated useful lives are as follow: Software 3 years (k)Impairment of Long-lived Assets Other Than Goodwill The Company evaluates its long-lived assets, including fixed assets and intangible assets with finite lives, for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances, such as a significant adverse change to market conditions that will impact the future use of the assets, indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be fully recoverable. When these events occur, the Company evaluates the recoverability of long-lived assets by comparing the carrying amount of the assets to the future undiscounted cash flows expected to result from the use of the assets and their eventual disposition. If the sum of the expected undiscounted cash flows is less than the carrying amount of the assets, the Company recognizes an impairment loss based on the excess of the carrying amount of the assets over their fair value. Fair value is generally determined by discounting the cash flows expected to be generated by the assets, when the market prices are not readily available. Goodwill on acquisition of Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology Co., Ltd $11,096is impaired and written off in the period ended August 31, 2021. (l)Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company's financial instruments include cash and cash equivalents, amount due from/to related parties, merchant deposits, payables to merchants. The carrying values of these financial instruments approximate their fair values due to their short-term maturities. 13 The Company applies ASC 820, Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures, ("ASC 820"). ASC 820 defines fair value, establishes a framework for measuring fair value and expands disclosures about fair value measurements. ASC 820 requires disclosures to be provided on fair value measurement. ASC 820 establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value as follows: Level 1-Observable inputs that reflect quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical assets or liabilities in active markets. Level 2-Other inputs that are directly or indirectly observable in the marketplace. Level 3-Unobservable inputs which are supported by little or no market activity. ASC 820 describes three main approaches to measuring the fair value of assets and liabilities: (1) market approach; (2) income approach; and (3) cost approach. The market approach uses prices and other relevant information generated from market transactions involving identical or comparable assets or liabilities. The income approach uses valuation techniques to convert future amounts to a single present value amount. The measurement is based on the value indicated by current market expectations about those future amounts. The cost approach is based on the amount that would currently be required to replace an asset. (m)Revenue Recognition Effective March 20, 2017, the Company early adopted ASU 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC Topic 606). Under Topic 606, revenues are recognized when the promised products have been confirmed of delivery or services have been transferred to the consumers in amounts that reflect the consideration the customer expects to be entitled to in exchange for those services. The Company presents value added taxes ("VAT") as reductions of revenues. The Company recognizes revenues net of value added taxes ("VAT") and relevant charges. Product Revenue We generate revenue primarily from the sales of automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts directly to members. We recognize product revenue at a point in time when the control of the products has been transferred to customers. The transfer of control is considered complete when products have been picked up by or shipped to our customers. Our sales arrangements for automobile exhaust cleaners and auto parts usually require a full prepayment before the delivery of products. We also generate revenue from the sales of auto parts directly to the members, such as a business or individual engaged in auto parts businesses. We recognize revenue at a point in time when products are delivered and customer acceptance is made. For the sales arrangements of auto parts products, we generally require payment upon issuance of invoices. Service Revenue We also generate revenue from brand name authorization fee and brand name management service under separate contracts. Revenue from brand name authorization and management services include service fees for provision of brand name "teenage hero car" to our members, and provision of management service. Revenue from the maintenance service to the members is recognized at a point in time when services are provided. Revenue from the management service to the customer is recognized as the performance obligation is satisfied over time over the contracting period. 14 (n)Sales and Distribution Expense Selling and distribution expenses amounted to $130,005and $71,627for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 respectively. Selling and distribution expenses are mainly included salary $72,113, sale-related consultancy $24,880, exhibition and advertisement expenses $7,759and logistics expenses $13,807. (o)General and Administrative Expenses General and administrative expenses amounted to $221,972and $129,131for the three month ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 respectively. General and administrative expenses consist salary $70,370, rental expenses $9,558, audit and consultancy fee $32,636and write off software development cost $88,954. (p)Operating Leases Prior to the adoption of ASC 842 on January 1, 2019: Leases, mainly leases of factory buildings, offices and employee dormitories, where substantially all the rewards and risks of ownership of assets remain with the lessor are accounted for as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The Company had no finance leases for any of the periods stated herein. Upon and hereafter the adoption of ASC 842 on January 1, 2019: The Company determines if an arrangement is a lease at inception. Operating leases are included in operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets, operating lease liability, and operating lease liability, non-current in the Company's consolidated balance sheets. ROU assets represent the Company's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term and lease liabilities represent the Company's obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities are recognized at commencement date based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. When determining the lease term, the Company includes options to extend or terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that it will exercise that option, if any. As the Company's leases do not provide an implicit rate, the Company used an incremental borrowing rate based on the information available at commencement date in determining the present value of lease payments. The Company has elected to adopt the following lease policies in conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2016-02: (i) for leases that have lease terms of 12 months or less and does not include a purchase option that is reasonably certain to exercise, the Company elected not to apply ASC 842 recognition requirements; and (ii) the Company elected to apply the package of practical expedients for existing arrangements entered into prior to January 1, 2019 to not reassess (a) whether an arrangement is or contains a lease, (b) the lease classification applied to existing leases, and(c) initial direct costs. (q)Value-added Taxes Revenue is recognized net of value-added taxes ("VAT"). The VAT is based on gross sales price and VAT rates applicable to the Company is 17% for the period from the beginning of 2018 till the end of April 2018, then changed to 16% from May 2018 to the end of March 2019, and changed to 13% from April 2019. Entities that are VAT general taxpayers are allowed to offset qualified input VAT paid to suppliers against their output VAT liabilities. Net VAT balance between input VAT and output VAT is recorded as VAT payable if output VAT is larger than input VAT and is recorded as VAT recoverables if input VAT is larger than output VAT. All of the VAT returns filed by the Company's subsidiaries in China, have been and remain subject to examination by the tax authorities. 15 (r)Income Taxes The Company followed the liability method of accounting for income taxes in accordance with ASC 740, Income Taxes, or ASC 740. Under this method, deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on the difference between the financial reporting and tax bases of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates that will be in effect in the period in which the differences are expected to reverse. The Company recorded a valuation allowance to offset deferred tax assets if based on the weight of available evidence, it is more-likely-than-not that some portion, or all, of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. The effect on deferred taxes of a change in tax rate is recognized in tax expense in the period that includes the enactment date of the change in tax rate. The Company accounted for uncertainties in income taxes in accordance with ASC 740. Interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefit recognized in accordance with ASC 740 are classified in the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss as income tax expense. British Virgin Island Under the current tax laws of British Virgin Island, the Company and its subsidiaries are not subject to tax on their income or capital gains. In addition, upon of dividends by the Company to its shareholders, no British Virgin Island withholding tax will be imposed. United States Under the current tax laws of United States, the Company and its subsidiaries are not subject to tax on their income or capital gains. In addition, upon of dividends by the Company to its shareholders, no United States withholding tax will be imposed. P.R.C China The China Corporate Income Tax Law ("CIT Law") became effective on January 1, 2008. Under the CIT Law, China's dual tax system for domestic enterprises and foreign investment enterprises ("FIEs") was effectively replaced by a unified system. The new law establishes a tax rate of 25% for most enterprises. The Company's VIE through which the majority of our business in China is applicable to this tax rate The following table reconciles the PRC statutory rates to the Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021, respectively: For the three

months ended

February 28, 2022 For the three

months ended

February 28, 2021 PRC statutory rate 25 % 25 % Net operating losses for which no deferred tax assets was recognized (25 )% (25 )% The Company's expense is out of limit than that of PRC statutory tax policy allowed 16.5 % 16.5 % Effective income tax rate 16.5 % 16.5 % 16 Income tax expense for the three months and nine month ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021, respectively are as follows: For the three months ended February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 Current 1,714 491 Deferred Income tax expense/(income) 1,714 491 For the nine months ended February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 Current (6,721 ) 8,112 Deferred Income tax expense/(income) (6,721 ) 8,112 There was a tax refund of $8,435from tax authority in November 2021. (s)Employee Benefit Expenses As stipulated by the regulations of the PRC, full-time employees of the Company are entitled to various government statutory employee benefit plans, including medical insurance, maternity insurance, workplace injury insurance, unemployment insurance and pension benefits through a PRC government-mandated multi-employer defined contribution plan. The Company is required to make contributions to the plan and accrues for these benefits based on certain percentages of the qualified employees' salaries. (t)Comprehensive Income (Loss) Comprehensive income (loss) is defined as the changes in equity of the Company during a period from transactions and other events and circumstances excluding transactions resulting from investments by owners and distributions to owners. Among other disclosures, ASC 220, Comprehensive Income, requires that all items that are required to be recognized under current accounting standards as components of comprehensive income be reported in a financial statement that is displayed with the same prominence as other financial statements. For each of the periods presented, the Company's comprehensive income (loss) includes net loss and foreign currency translation adjustment and is presented in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss). (u)Loss Per Share Basic loss per share is computed by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period using the two-class method. Under the two-class method, net loss is allocated between ordinary shares and other participating securities based on their participating rights. Diluted loss per share is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period. Ordinary equivalent shares consist of shares issuable upon the exercise of share options using the treasury stock method. Ordinary equivalent shares are not included in the denominator of the diluted loss per share calculation when inclusion of such shares would be anti-dilutive. 17 (v)Segment Reporting The Company follows ASC 280, Segment Reporting. The Company's Chief Executive Officer as the chief operating decision-maker reviews the consolidated financial results when making decisions about allocating resources and assessing the performance of the Company as a whole and hence, the Company has only one reportable segment. The Company operates and manages its business as a single segment. As the Company's long-lived assets are substantially all located in the PRC and substantially all the Company revenues are derived from within the PRC, no geographical segments are presented. (w)Recently Issued Accounting Standards Recent accounting pronouncements issued by the FASB, including its Emerging Issues Task Force, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Securities and Exchange Commission did not or are not believed by management to have a material impact on the Company's present or future financial statements. Note 3. Acquisition On March 28, 2019, Mr. Cai, Lixin (Mr. Cai), the Company's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, incorporated CXJ Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd ("CXJHZ") in Hangzhou, China. Mr. Cai in turn incorporated CXJ Investment Group Company Ltd ("CXJ"), CXJ (HK) Technology Group Company Ltd ("CXJHK"), and CXJ (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd ("CXJSZ") and reorganized these entities with CXJ being a holding entity with the solely shareholder. As a result of the reorganization, CXJ owns 100% interest in CXJHK and CXJHK owns 100% interest in CXJSZ. CXJSZ controls 100% interest in CXJHZ through VIE contractual arrangements as disclosed in Note 4. Such reorganization was completed on May 28, 2020. On June 18, 2019, the Company underwent a change of control as a result of the transfer of 10,000,000shares of Series A Preferred stock (which voted on a 10 for one basis at the time of the change of control) from Custodian Ventures, LLC and 17,700,000shares of common stock to Xinrui Wang. On May 28, 2020, we consummated the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement among the Company, CXJ Investment Group Company Limited ("CXJ"), a British Virgin Islands Corporation and the shareholder of CXJ, pursuant to which we acquired all the ordinary shares of CXJ in exchange for the issuance to the shareholder of CXJ of an aggregate of 1,364,800shares of the Company. The shareholder is the selling security holder in this prospectus and are all affiliates. As a result of the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange, CXJ became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company accounted for above transaction as a reverse acquisition under ASC Subtopic 805-40, based on the fact that the CXJ is an accounting acquirer and the Company is the accounting acquiree. Meanwhile, the CXJ retrospectively consolidates the Company and as if it had been owned by CXJ since May 28, 2020, the date the Company was acquired by Mr. Lixin Cai, in accordance with ASC Subtopic 805-50. On August 19, 2021, CXJ Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd acquired 51% equity interest of Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology Co., Ltd (a Chinese company) from Shenzhen Baiwen Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd with a purchase consideration of RMB1. After the acquisition comes into effect, Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology Co., Ltd will share profits and risks and losses in proportion to the equity. Lixin Cai will become the legal representative of Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. 18 Note 4. VIE Structure and Arrangements The Company consolidates VIE in which it holds a variable interest and is the primary beneficiary through contractual agreements. The Company is the primary beneficiary because it has the power to direct activities that most significantly affect their economic performance and have the obligation to absorb the majority of their losses or benefits. The results of operations and financial position of the VIE are included in the Company's consolidated financial statements. In order to operate its business in PRC and to comply with PRC laws and regulations that prohibit or restrict foreign ownership of companies that provides value-added services, the Company entered into a series of contractual agreements with the VIE: CXJ Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("CXJSZ"). These contractual agreements may not be terminated by the VIE, except with the consent of, or a material breach by us. Currently, the Company is still evaluating the overall operating strategy for business and does not have plan to provide any funding to the VIE. The key terms of the VIE Agreements are summarized as follows: (a) Exclusive Consulting and Services Agreement The WFOE has the exclusive right to provide technical service, marketing and management consulting service, financial support service and human resource support services to the VIE, and the VIE is required to take all commercially reasonable efforts to permit and facilitate the provision of the services by WFOE. As compensation for providing the services, WFOE is entitled to receive service fees from the VIE equivalent to the WFOE's cost plus certain percentage of such costs as calculated on accounting policies generally accepted in the PRC. The WFOE and the VIE agree to periodically review the service fee and make adjustments as deemed appropriate. The term of the Technical Services Agreement is perpetual, and may only be terminated upon written consent of both parties. (b) Equity Pledge Agreement The VIE's shareholders pledged all of their equity interests in VIE (the "Collateral") to WFOE, our wholly owned subsidiary in PRC, as security for the performance of the obligations to make all the required technical service fee payments pursuant to the Technical Services Agreement and for performance of the VIEs' Shareholders' obligation under the Call Option Agreement. The terms of the Equity Pledge Agreement expire upon satisfaction of all obligations under the Technical Services Agreement and Call Option Agreement. (c) Exclusive Option Agreement The VIEs' Shareholders granted an exclusive option to WFOE, or its designee, to purchase, at any time and from time to time, to the extent permitted under PRC law, all or any portion of the VIE's shareholders' equity in the VIE. The exercise price of the option shall be determined by WFOE at its sole discretion, subject to any restrictions imposed by PRC law. The term of the agreement is until all of the equity interest in the VIE held by the VIEs'. Shareholders are transferred to WFOE, or its designee and may not be terminated by any part to the agreement without consent of the other parties. (d) Power of Attorney The VIE's shareholders granted WFOE the irrevocable right, for the maximum period permitted by law, all of its voting rights as shareholders of the VIE. The VIE's shareholders may not transfer any of its equity interest in the VIE to any party other than WFOE. The Power of Attorney agreements may not be terminated except until all of the equity in VIEs has been transferred to WFOE or its designee. 19 Note 5. Shareholders' Equity The Company has 490,000,000shares of common stock authorized with a par value of $0.001per share as of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021. Effective July 9, 2019 we changed our name from Global Entertainment Corp to CXJ Group Co., Limited. On July 12, 2019, the Company effectuated a 1 for 200 reverse stock split, while the authorized shares of common stock and preferred shares totally had been increased to 500,000,000. As a result of the foregoing we changed our trading symbol from GNTP and began trading as ECXJ on August 5, 2019. On October 4, 2019, Xinrui Wang (the "Seller"), entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to pursuant to which the Seller agreed to sell to Wenbin Mao and Baiwan Niu (the "Purchasers"), totaling 1,500,000preferred stock of the Company ("Shares") owned by the Seller, for an amount of $1,500. On October 8, 2019, Xinrui Wang, Wenbin Mao and Baiwan Niu effectuated a 1 for 10 conversion to convert all their preferred stock totaling 10,000,000to 100,000,000common shares. As a result of the conversion, there was no preferred stock outstanding of the Company as of October 8, 2019. On May 28, 2020, we consummated the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement among the Company, CXJ Investment Group Company Limited, a British Virgin Islands Corporation ("CXJ") and the shareholder of CXJ, pursuant to which we acquired all the ordinary shares of CXJ in exchange for the issuance to the shareholder of CXJ of an aggregate of 1,364,800shares of the Company. The shareholder is the selling security holder in this prospectus and are all affiliates. As a result of the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange, CXJ became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Note 6. Concentration of Risk (a) Major Customers For the three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, there was no customers who accounted for 10%or more of the Company's revenue nor with significant outstanding receivables. (b) Major Suppliers For the three months and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021, the vendors who accounted for 10% or more of the Company's cost of revenue are presented as follows: For the three months ended

February 28, For the three months ended

February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ % % Linyi Niubang International Trading Co., Ltd 58,875 6,580 46 % 8 % Nanjing Western Oil Co., Ltd 29,560 - 23 % - 88,435 6,580 69 % 8 % 20 For the nine months ended

February 28, For the nine months ended

February 28, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ % % Linyi Niubang International Trading Co., Ltd 259,940 56,830 46 % 20 % Wuxi Anruichi Technology Co., Ltd 60,794 - 11 % 0 % 320,734 56,830 57 % 20 % No accounts payable for major suppliers, where the major suppliers requested to make full payment before delivery of goods. Note 7. Account Receivables, Net As of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021. our account receivables are niland $8,477, respectively. Note 8. Prepayment, Deposits and Other Receivables Prepaid expenses and other receivables consisted of the following at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021: As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ Prepayment 158,409 168,470 Deposit 10,975 15,754 Other receivables 24,987 32,459 Total 194,371 216,683 Other Receivables Description Amount(USD) Remark Staff Advances 22,149 For business conference and functions Social Insurance 2,838 Total 24,987 As of February 28, 2022, the prepayment balance $158,409represented the prepayment of sales-related consultancy fee, goods and parts purchases. The deposit balance $10,975is the rental deposit of office and warehouse. Other receivable balance $24,987represented staff advance $22,149for company business conference and functions and social insurance $2,838. 21 Note 9. Property, Plant and Equipment, Net Property, plant and equipment are recorded at cost. Depreciation is computed using the straight-line method over estimated useful lives of three years. As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ Property, Plant and Equipment 1,455 - Less: Accumulated Depreciation (307 ) - Total 1,148 - Note 10. Intangible Assets Intangible assets and related accumulated amortization were as follows: As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ Software 45,057 45,057 Add: Capitalization of software 23,219 - Total software 68,276 45,057 Add: Development cost incurred 80,068 - Less: Accumulated amortization (110,118 ) (11,522 ) Less: Foreign translation difference (405 ) (561 ) Total 37,821 78,031 During the period ended February 28, 2022, the Company is still increased the development expenses for the enterprise resource planning system (ERP) for the partners or clients, the system can be used on both PC/APP, the Company reassessed the whole program and the program was completed in February 2022. The function can be classified into vehicles management, membership management, inventory management and financial management. The app for clients or partners is also available on WeChat mini program to manage consumers' request and reservation. Additional development cost $52,747is incurred, capitalization of software $23,219and amortization $92,620is provided during the period ended February 28, 2022. Acquisition goodwill $11,096is created due to the acquisition of 51% equity interest of Shenzhen Lanbei Ecological Technology Co., Ltd from Shenzhen Baiwen Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd with a purchase consideration of RMB1. The goodwill $11,096is impairment and written off in the period ended August 31, 2021. 22 Note 11. Account Payable Accounts payable consists of the following: As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ Account Payable 60,023 233,516 The account payable balance of $60,023includes payable to vendors for motor oil and auto parts. It was expected to be paid in the end of 2022. Note 12. Advanced Received, Accrued Expenses and Other Payable As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ Deposit Received 89,541 63,241 Accrued Expenses 98,229 148,615 Advanced Received 2,192,182 2,723,405 Other Payable 130,013 95,527 Total 2,509,965 3,030,788 Deposit Received $89,541include deposit for brand name used $71,316and deposit of intention $18,225. Accrued Expenses $98,229include accrued salary $67,560, tax payable $22,036, audit and consultancy fee $8,633. Other payable $130,013include $33,281from Shenzhen Lanbei's shareholder Shenzhen Baiwen, $95,087for provision of business dispute with a customer. Advanced Received Description Amount $ Remark Prepayment of goods from customers 263,780 Brand name management fees from customers 1,928,402 Will amortized according to the contract Total 2,192,182 Advanced received $2,192,182include prepayment of goods from customers $263,780and brand name management fees from customers $1,928,402. 23 Note 13. Related Party Transaction (a) Related party list Names of related parties Relationship with the Company New Charles Technology Group Limited Company controlled by the director Lixin Cai Director Cuiyao Luo Director The Company had the following related party balances and transactions as of and for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and the year ended May 31, 2021. All related parties are controlled by either the founder or the directors of the Company and are providing professional services for the Company to facilitate its operation of the Company. These advanced balances are short-term in nature, bearing no interest, and due on demand. Amounts due from related parties As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ New Charles Technology Group Limited - 43,500 Amounts due to related parties As of February 28, 2022 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) $ $ Cuiyao Luo 151,385 114,935 As of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, Cuiyao Luo advanced $151,385and $114,935to the company as working capital and to pay administrative expenses, which is unsecured, interest-free and payable on demand for working capital purpose. Note 14. Lease Right-Of-Use Asset and Lease Liabilities The Company officially adopted ASC 842 for the period on and after June 1, 2019 as permitted by ASU 2016-02. ASC 842 originally required all entities to use a "modified retrospective" transition approach that is intended to maximize comparability and be less complex than a full retrospective approach. On July 30, 2018, the FASB issued ASU 2018-11 to provide entities with relief from the costs of implementing certain aspects of the new leasing standard, ASU 2016-02 of which permits entities may elect not to recast the comparative periods presented when transitioning to ASC 842. As permitted by ASU 2018-11, the Company elect not to recast comparative periods, thusly. 24 As of June 1, 2019, the Company recognized approximately US$247,369, lease liability as well as right-of-use asset for all leases (with the exception of short-term leases) at the commencement date. Lease liabilities are measured at present value of the sum of remaining rental payments as of June 1, 2019, with discounted rate of 3.25% adopted, new office lease acquired in November 2020, with discounted rate of 4.75% adopted and warehouse acquired in June 2021, with discounted rate of 4.35% adopted from The People's Bank Of China's base lending rate as a reference for discount rate, as this bank is the largest bank and national bank of China. A single lease cost is recognized over the lease term on a generally straight-line basis. All cash payments of operating lease cost are classified within operating activities in the statement of cash flows. The initial recognition of operating lease right and lease liability as follow: USD Gross lease payable 259,257 Less: imputed interest (11,888 ) Initial recognition as of June 1, 2019 247,369 As of February 28, 2022, operating lease right of use asset as follow: Initial recognition as of June 1, 2019 247,369 Amortization for the year ended May 31, 2020 (54,628 ) Balance as of May 31, 2020 192,741 Add: New office lease on November 30, 2020 - Office 77,546 Add: New office lease on June 30, 2021 -Warehouse 15,362 Amortization for the year ended May 31, 2021 (69,827 ) Amortization for the period ended June 1 to August 31, 2021 (14,136 ) Amortization for the period ended September 1 to November 30, 2021 (13,236 ) Amortization for the period ended December 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 (13,500 ) Adjustment for discontinuation of tenancy - Office (Nov 2020) (138,844 ) Adjustment for discontinuation of tenancy - Warehouse (17,998 ) Foreign exchange translation 17,099 Balance as of February 28, 2022 35,207 25 As of February 28, 2022, Operating lease liability as follow: USD Initial recognition as of June 1, 2019 247,369 Less: gross repayment for the year ended May 31, 2020 (56,390 ) Add: imputed interest for the year ended May 31, 2020 4,824 Balance as of May 31, 2020 195,803 Add: New office lease on November 30, 2020 77,546 Add: imputed interest for the year ended May 31, 2021 4,421 Less: gross repayment for the year ended May 31, 2021 (73,003 ) Add: New warehouse lease on June 2021 15,362 Add: Imputed interest of new warehouse lease - June 2021 323 Less: Gross repayment for the period June 1 to August 31, 2021 (14,988 ) Less: Gross repayment for the period Sept 1 to November 30, 2021 (13,893 ) Less: Gross repayment for the period Dec 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 (14,003 ) Adjustment for discontinuation of tenancy - Office (Nov 2020) (142,519 ) Adjustment for discontinuation of tenancy - Warehouse (Jun 2021) (18,864 ) Foreign exchange translation 18,683 Balance as of November 30, 2021 34,868 Less:lease liability current portion (34,868 ) Lease liability non-current portion - For the three month ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021, the amortization of the operating lease right of use assets are $13,500and $13,139respectively. Maturities of operating lease obligation as follow: Year Ending Operating

Lease

$ May 31, 2022 34,868 May 31, 2023 - Total 34,868 Other information: For the three months ended February 28, 2022

$ Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flow from operating lease 13,886 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 34,868 Remaining lease term for operating lease (years) 0.63 Weighted average discount rate for operating lease 4.55 % 26 Note 15: Contingent Liabilities A provision of $94,340is provided, where the Company has a business dispute with a customer, and the customer lodged a police report but no legal action is taken against us. Note 16: Subsequent Event In accordance with ASC 855-10, the Company has analyzed its operations subsequent to the February 28, 2022 to the date these financial statements were issued and has determined that it does not have any material subsequent events to disclose in these financial statements. Note 17: Significant event The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve as of the date of this report. As such, it is uncertain as to the full magnitude that the pandemic will have on our financial condition, liquidity, and future results of operations. Management is actively monitoring the impact of the global situation on our financial condition, liquidity, operations, suppliers, industry, and workforce. Given the daily evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak and the global responses to curb its spread, we are not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our results of operations, financial condition, or liquidity for the period ended February 28, 2022. 27 ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Information included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (this "Report") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in our Prospectus on Form S-1 for the period ended February 28, 2022 and the condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Report. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this Report. Results of Operations The following table sets forth a summary of our consolidated results of operations and comprehensive loss for the periods presented, both in absolute amount and as a percentage of our revenues for the periods presented. This information should be read together with our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as well as unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this prospectus. The results of operations in any period are not necessarily indicative of our future trends. For the Three Months Ended

February 28， 2022 2021 $ $ (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 638,316 251,602 Cost of Revenue (129,328 ) (85,923 ) Gross Profit 508,988 165,679 Other Income 1,345 1,439 Selling and Distribution Expenses (130,005 ) (71,627 ) General and Administrative Expenses (221,972 ) (129,131 ) Profit/(Loss) from Operation 158,356 (33,640 ) Interest Income/(Expense) 79 - Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxes 158,435 (33,640 ) Income Taxes (1,714 ) (491 ) Net Profit/(Loss) before Non-controlling Interest 156,721 (34,131 ) Non-controlling Interest 2,810 - Profit/(Loss) Attributable to Shareholders 153,911 (34,131 ) For the three month period ended February 28, 2022, we generated total revenue of $638,316 that included motor oil $185,014, brand name administrative fee $401,563 and auto parts $32,933. Revenues We generate revenues from selling auto parts, motor oil and providing brand name services The following table sets forth the components of our revenues by amounts and percentages of our total revenues for the periods presented For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 % of February 28, 2021 % of $ Net Sales $ Net Sales Administrative fee of brand name 401,563 62.9 % 150,935 60.0 % Motor Oil 185,014 29.0 % 18,130 7.2 % Sales of auto parts 32,933 5.2 % 12,609 5.0 % Others 18,806 2.9 % 69,928 27.8 % Total 638,316 100 % 251,602 100 % The Company are engaging in trading of auto parts and motor oil to their third-party agents in China. Revenues from services consist of administrative of brand name and training fees. Payments of services are generally received before delivery the services. 28 Sales of Auto Parts and Motor Oil The Company received the purchase order from their third-party agents, the selling price is based on the purchase price plus on a certain margin. Revenues related to sales of auto parts and motor oil are recognized in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income/(loss) at the time when the goods are delivered and the ownership transfer to the third-party agents. Administrative Fee of Brand Name We earned the brand name administrative fees from our customers, who pay one-time fixed fee RMB90,000 for one to three years and RMB200,000 for fives for exchange of (1) the right to use the brand name "Chejiangling / Teenage Hero Car" and "ECXJ", (2) the right to receive 10% of other new shops' brand name permission fee, (3) the right to receive 5% of other new shops' selling, and (4) the right to receive 20% of other new shops' administrative fee. The fee is not be refundable. Total revenues for three months ended February 28, 2022 were $638,316 compared to $251,602 for the three months ended February 28, 2021, which increased by $386,714, mainly due to the increased of brand name administrative fee by $250,628, sales of motor oil by $166,884, sales of auto parts by $20,324 and decreased of others by $51,122. Cost of Revenue Cost of revenue consist primarily of costs associated with the purchase of goods. For three months ended February 28, 2022 compared to three months ended February 28, 2021 For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 % of February 28, 2021 % of $ Cost $ Cost Motor Oil 101,616 79 % 14,010 16.3 % Sales of auto parts 23,931 19 % 9,427 11.0 % Others 3,781 3 % 62,486 72.7 % Total 129,328 101 % 85,923 100 % Cost of revenue for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $129,328 compared to $85,923 as of ended February 28, 2021, an increment of $43,405 is mainly due to the increased of sales of motor oil. Gross Profit Gross profit for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $508,988 compared to $165,679 as of February 28, 2021, an increment of $343,309 is mainly due to the increase of brand name administrative fee and sales of motor oil. 29 Selling and Distribution Expenses Selling and Distribution expenses include salary, sales-related consultancy fee, travelling expenses, conference and function expenses and other operating expenses associated with sales and marketing. For three months ended February 28, 2022 compared to three months ended February 28, 2021 For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 % of February 28, 2021 % of $ Net Sales $ Net Sales Selling and Distribution Expenses 130,005 20.4 % 71,627 28.5 % Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $130,005 compared to $71,627 as of February 28, 2021. The significant increase was primarily due to increase on salary and and sales-related consultancy fee and travelling expenses. General and Administrative Expenses General and Administrative (G&A) expenses consist primarily of salary, employee benefits, facility cost, rental fee and other related expenses. For three months ended February 28, 2022 compared to three months ended February 28, 2021 For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 % of November 30, 2020 % of $ Net Sales $ Net Sales General and Administrative Expenses 221,972 34.8 % 129,131 51.3 % G&A expenses for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $221,972 compared to $129,131 as of February 28, 2021. The increment was primarily due to the increase of salary and welfare, travelling expenses, consultancy fee and rental expenses. Taxation We recorded 1,714 and $491 in income tax expenses for the period ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021, respectively. Received a corporation tax refund $8,435 from tax authority in November 2021. The Company, incorporated in the PRC, was governed by the income tax law of the PRC, and is subject to PRC enterprise income tax ("EIT"), The EIT rate of PRC is 25%. Generally, our PRC subsidiaries, VIEs and their subsidiaries are subject to enterprise income tax on their taxable income in China at a statutory rate of 25%. The enterprise income tax is calculated based on the entity's global income as determined under PRC tax laws and accounting standards. 30 We are subject to value-added tax at a rate of 13% on sales of motor oil and auto parts and 6% on the services (brand name management services), in each case less any deductible value-added tax we have already paid or borne. We are also subject to surcharges on value-added tax payments in accordance with PRC law. Net Loss Net profit/(loss) for the three months ended February 28, 2022 were $156,721 compared to ($34,131) as of February 28, 2021, due to the factors discussed above. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Since commencing operations, our primary uses of cash have been to finance working capital needs for ave financed these requirements primarily from cash generated from operations and related party advances. We are in start-up stage operations and have generated limited revenues. Our business is subject to risks inherent in the establishment of a new business enterprise, including limited capital resources and possible cost overruns due to price and cost increases in services and products. We expect that we will be able to meet our needs to fund operations, capital expenditures and other commitments in the next 12 months primarily with our cash and cash equivalents, operating cash flows. We may, however, require additional cash resources due to changes in business conditions or other future developments. If these sources are insufficient to satisfy our cash requirements, we may seek to sell additional equity or debt securities or obtain a credit facility. The sale of additional equity or equity-linked securities could contractual result in additional dilution to stockholders. The incurrence of indebtedness would result in increased debt service obligations and could result in operating and financial covenants that would restrict operations. Financing may not be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to us, or at all. The following table sets forth a summary of our cash flows for the periods indicated. For the Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 $ $ Cash Flows (used in)/provided by operating activities (151,608 ) 127,566 Cash Flows used in investing activities (104,742 ) (74,654 ) Cash Flows provided by financing activities. 78,488 34 Effects on change in foreign exchange rate (106,544 ) (67,041 ) Net Change in cash during period (284,406 ) (14,095 ) Operating Activities Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 were ($151,608) compared to $127,566 provided by operating activities as of February 28, 2021. And as compared to net profit of $429,212 and net loss of $173,592, respectively, in the same period. 31 Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 were $104,742 compared to $74,654 as of February 28, 2021. Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 were $78,488 compared to $34 as of February 28, 2021. The majority of the Company's revenues and expenses were denominated primarily in Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the People's Republic of China. There is no assurance that exchange rates between the RMB and the U.S. Dollar will remain stable. Inflation has not had a material impact on the Company's business. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Contractual Obligations Our contractual obligations as of February 28, 2022 are as follows: Payments Due by period Operating leases Total Less than 1 year 1-3 year 3-5 years More than 5 years Total 34,868 34,868 - - - Other than as shown above, we did not have any significant capital and other commitments, long-term obligations or guarantees as of February 28, 2022. Off-Balance Sheet Commitments and Arrangements We have not entered into any financial guarantees or other commitments to guarantee the payment obligations of any third parties. In addition, we have not entered into any derivative contracts that are indexed to our shares and classified as shareholder's equity or that are not reflected in our consolidated financial statements. ITEM 3 Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk. As a "smaller reporting company" as defined by Item 10 of Regulation S-K, the Company is not required to provide information required by this Item. 32 ITEM 4 Controls and Procedures. Management's Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures: We carried out an evaluation of the effectiveness of the design and operation of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) as of February 28, 2022. This evaluation was carried out under the supervision and with the participation of our Chief Executive Officer and our Chief Financial Officer. Based upon that evaluation, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, as of the end of the period covered in this Report, our disclosure controls and procedures were effective and no material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting: There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during our most recent quarter that materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 33 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings. None. Item 1A. Risk Factors. As of the date of this Quarterly Report, there have been no material changes with respect to those risk factors previously disclosed in our Registration Statement filed with the SEC. Any of these factors could result in a significant or material adverse effect on our results of operations or financial condition. Additional risk factors not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business or results of operations. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Not Applicable. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities Not Applicable. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures Not Applicable. Item 5. Other Information There is no other information required to be disclosed under this item that has not previously been reported. Item 6. Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 31.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 31.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to Securities Exchange Act Rules 13a-14(a), as adopted Pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.1 Certification of Principal Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 32.2 Certification of Principal Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted Pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) 34 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. CXJ Group Co., Ltd. (Name of Registrant) Date: April 13, 2022 By: /s/ Lixin Cai Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) By: /s/ Cuiyao Luo Title: Chief Financial Officer Date: April 13, 2022 35 Attachments Original Link

