(Alliance News) - CY4Gate's board of directors on Tuesday announced the launch of a share buyback program.

The maximum number of treasury shares to be purchased through the execution of the program, in one or more times, will in any case not exceed 450,000 shares, representing about 2 percent of the company's share capital.

CY4Gate closed Tuesday's session flat at EUR8.18 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

