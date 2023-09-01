Today at 10:56 am

(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa announced Friday that it bought back 31,021 shares between Aug. 8 and Aug. 31.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR8.32 and for a total value of EUR258,001.15.

The company thus holds 31,021 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.1 percent of the share capital.

CY4Gate's stock is in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR8.43 per share.

