(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa reported Friday that it bought back 194,740 of its own ordinary shares in February.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.31, for a total value of EUR1.2 million.

With these purchases, it ended the buyback program that started in August last year, which led the company to buy back 450,000 of its own shares, or 1.9 percent of its capital, shelling out EUR3.2 million.

CY4Gate's stock is down 5.3 percent at EUR5.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

