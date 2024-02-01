(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa on Thursday reported that in the period between Jan. 2 and Jan. 31, it bought back a total of 50,284 of its own shares, corresponding to about 0.21 percent of its share capital.

The average price was about EUR7.68 and for a total consideration of about EUR385,000.

CY4Gate on Thursday trades in the green by 1.9 percent at EUR7.42 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.