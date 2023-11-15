(Alliance News) - CY4Gate SpaE's board of directors on Tuesday evening approved the consolidated interim report for the nine months ended September 30, which closed with revenues from sales and services amounting to EUR43.6 million, an increase of about 67 percent compared to September 30, 2022 of EUR26.0 million.

"Revenues remain affected by a strong seasonality, with higher increase expected in the last 3 months of the year, as per industry standards. It also shows a contribution at the domestic market level of 57 percent and 43 percent in the international market, thus strengthening the Group's presence in the foreign market," reads the released note.

Ebitda amounted to EUR3.2 million compared to Ebitda of EUR1 million on the pro forma as of September 30, 2022 of EUR3.3 million.

The Ebitda margin given the seasonality of sales, as highlighted above, is not a meaningful indicator also in view of the costs incurred in a linear manner during the course of the year and thus negatively impacting the marginality.

The Net Financial Position is cash negative by EUR15.6 million down from December 31, 2022, when it was positive by EUR3.1 million due to the effect of the acquisition of Diateam and the typical cash absorption in the first nine months related to the seasonality of the business.

CY4Gate closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR7.60 per share.

