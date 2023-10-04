(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa reported that it purchased 47,157 shares between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average price of about EUR8.20 and for a total value of EUR386,746.19.

The company thus holds 78,214 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.3 percent of its share capital.

CY4Gate's stock on Wednesday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR7.60 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

