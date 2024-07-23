(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa and CDP Venture Capital SGR announced Tuesday the signing of binding agreements to enter into a strategic partnership through the establishment of a joint venture with headquarters in Rome.

The company will be endowed with total resources of EUR3 million in assets and capital, which can be increased up to EUR9.5 million by partners to finance its subsequent growth.

The company will offer comprehensive solutions - from data collection and risk assessment to recovery plans in case of cyber attacks - of cyber security dedicated to the Italian SME segment, through an end-to-end mode able to guarantee the highest level of risk protection.

In addition to cyber security services, a dedicated cyber insurance product is planned to be launched, specifically designed for SMEs, which will provide comprehensive coverage against cyber risks.

The company whose governance will be equally shared between the two partners will be led by Guglielmo Carsana, as CEO, who has a long career with more than two decades of experience in leadership roles at IT companies and as an entrepreneur in the insurance industry.

CY4Gate closed Tuesday in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR6.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

