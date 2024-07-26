(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa on Friday announced that it has signed the closing for the acquisition of an additional 15.33 percent of DIATEAM.

This is a French company specializing in the design, development and implementation of advanced systems for testing, validation and training in the cyber security domain, for government and corporate clients, so CY4Gate will come to hold 70.66 percent of its share capital.

Emanuele Galtieri, CEO of CY4Gate commented, "After more than a year from the purchase of the first 55.33% of the French DIATEAM, following previous agreements, we have acquired an additional 15.33% because we are definitely satisfied with the value brought and the synergies developed with the French market, in an increasingly marked perspective of internationalization of our group."

"I am sure that this initiative will further strengthen our position in the Italian and European cyber security market thanks to the important and complementary expertise of Cy4Gate and DIATEAM."

On Friday, CY4Gate closed flat at EUR6.20 per share.

