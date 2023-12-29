(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa announced on Friday that it has signed two contracts for the supply of proprietary cybersecurity technologies, namely the product called "SENTRY," which is completely manufactured by the company.

As the company explained in a note, the contracts, with a total value of about EUR1.3 million and for a duration of one year, employ the latest technologies and algorithms that are the result of many years of internal investment in R&D, with the aim of detecting complex and selective cyber attacks that, through unauthorized access, are able to take confidential data or cause damage to the target.

These are so-called "Advanced Persistent Threats" or "Advanced Persistent Threats."

The acquisition of these new contracts, confirms the goodness of the company's decision to integrate into its offering an advanced system for detecting the most insidious cyber threats, the APTs that in the last year have proven to be particularly insidious and capable of generating significant damage to affected devices.

CY4Gate's stock trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR8.19 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.