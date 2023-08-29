Press release

ETHIFINANCE COMPLETES CY4GATE ASSESSMENT BY ISSUING THE FIRST ESG RATING WITH A SCORE OF 64/100, A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN ALL AREAS ASSESSED COMPARED TO 2021

CY4GATE IS PLACED, WITH THIS SCORE, DEFINITELY ABOVE THE AVERAGE OF THE 154

COMPANIES SUBJECT TO THE RATING BELONGING TO THE IT SECTOR

Rome, 29th August 2023 - CY4GATE (CY4.MI) - a group operating in the all-encompassing cyber security and cyber intelligence market, announces that EthiFinance, after completing the assessment, has issued the ESG rating for the Cy4Gate Group with a score of 64/100.

The ESG-ES Rating issued by EthiFinance is based on an assessment of companies according to a framework of approximately 140 criteria divided into 4 pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders (ESG-ES). The annual rating framework is updated and based on the results of previous years and emerging ESG risks (new criteria, level of detail of information per response, rating algorithms, etc.).

Cy4Gate achieved a score of 64/100 EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2023, based on data for the year ended 31/12/2022. The Scores range from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest score. Cy4Gate's score is well above the average of the 154 rated companies in the Information Technology sector.

Rating 2020 2021 2022 Trend 2021-2022 Benchmark Governance 8 33 61 Social 6 20 52 Environment 0 10 63 External Stakeholders 0 45 100 Rating 5 27 64

The table shows the details of the scores per pillar (ESG-ES). The benchmark used includes all Information Technology companies assessed during the ESG Ratings 2023 campaign, i.e. 154 companies. Red means that the company is underperforming the benchmark. Conversely, green indicates that the company is outperforming. Yellow means that the company's rating is similar to that of the benchmark.

EthiFinance ESG Ratings has not identified any significant disputes for Cy4Gate.

