ETHIFINANCE COMPLETES CY4GATE ASSESSMENT BY ISSUING THE FIRST ESG RATING WITH A SCORE OF 64/100, A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN ALL AREAS ASSESSED COMPARED TO 2021
CY4GATE IS PLACED, WITH THIS SCORE, DEFINITELY ABOVE THE AVERAGE OF THE 154
COMPANIES SUBJECT TO THE RATING BELONGING TO THE IT SECTOR
Rome, 29th August 2023 - CY4GATE (CY4.MI) - a group operating in the all-encompassing cyber security and cyber intelligence market, announces that EthiFinance, after completing the assessment, has issued the ESG rating for the Cy4Gate Group with a score of 64/100.
The ESG-ES Rating issued by EthiFinance is based on an assessment of companies according to a framework of approximately 140 criteria divided into 4 pillars: Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders (ESG-ES). The annual rating framework is updated and based on the results of previous years and emerging ESG risks (new criteria, level of detail of information per response, rating algorithms, etc.).
Cy4Gate achieved a score of 64/100 EthiFinance ESG Ratings 2023, based on data for the year ended 31/12/2022. The Scores range from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest score. Cy4Gate's score is well above the average of the 154 rated companies in the Information Technology sector.
Rating
2020
2021
2022
Trend 2021-2022
Benchmark
Governance
8
33
61
Social
6
20
52
Environment
0
10
63
External Stakeholders
0
45
100
Rating
5
27
64
The table shows the details of the scores per pillar (ESG-ES). The benchmark used includes all Information Technology companies assessed during the ESG Ratings 2023 campaign, i.e. 154 companies. Red means that the company is underperforming the benchmark. Conversely, green indicates that the company is outperforming. Yellow means that the company's rating is similar to that of the benchmark.
EthiFinance ESG Ratings has not identified any significant disputes for Cy4Gate.
EthiFinance is a European Rating, Research and Consulting Group founded in 2004, serving sustainable finance and sustainable development. The Group provides investors, companies and organizations with solutions to financing and environmental challenges and societal transformation.
***
Emanuele Galtieri, CEO and General Manager of Cy4Gate Group, declared: "The very positive evaluation which places us above the average of the IT sector, is a confirmation of recognition for our commitment to guaranteeing a trend of positive results over time always from an ESG perspective, allowing us to create value for all stakeholders, important and distinctive factors for the growth of the Company. Cy4Gate is ready to offer the best solutions and technologies, ensuring the security of data, environment and people, once again highlighting its uniqueness in the market".
Carol Sirou, CEO of Ethifinance Group, declared: "Ethifinance is a European Credit and ESG Rating, Research and ESG Advisory Group. We provide innovative tools and solutions to investors and companies for them to meet the challenges of environmental and societal transformations. Our deep ESG expertise has been built over a period of 20 years producing sustainability scores and assessments on European small and mid-cap companies. Our in- depth data and insights, including on topics such as climate change, biodiversity and just transition, allow investors make informed decisions and comply with regulatory asks and client requests".
***
This Press Release is available on the Company's website www.cy4gate.com
About CY4Gate S.p.A.
The Company was founded in 2014 to meet an unconventional demand for cyber security. Listed on Euronext Growth Milan in June 2020, CY4Gate S.p.A. has also been listed on the Euronext Milan Star segment since June 2023. CY4Gate S.p.A. was conceived to design, develop and manufacture technologies and products, systems and services that meet the most stringent and modern "Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Security" requirements expressed by Law Enforcement Agencies, Armed Forces, Institutions and Companies, both at home and abroad. Representing a unique Italian industrial project, CY4Gate S.p.A. operates in all facets of the cyber market, with proprietary products that meet both information collection and analysis and security needs: QUIPO and AMICO in the world of Cyber Intelligence along with RTA, Diateam, CTI and Pronto Cyber in the world of Cyber Security.
CY4GATE S.p.A. - Part of ELT Group
Sede Legale Via Coponia 8, 00131 Roma
Capitale Sociale Euro 1.441.499,94
Registro Imprese di Roma, Codice Fiscale, Partita Iva 13129151000
REA RM-1426295
www.cy4gate.com -www.elettronicagroup.com
