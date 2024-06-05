Press release CY4GATE PARTICIPATES IN THE SPRING EUROPEAN MIDCAP EVENT, ORGANIZED BY INTERMONTE AND SCHEDULED ON 6 JUNE 2024 IN PARIS Rome, 5 June 2024 - Cy4Gate S.p.A. (CY4.MI) - national and European player in cyber security and cyber intelligence, announces that it will participate in the twentieth edition of the "Spring European Midcap Event" in Paris in the prestigious setting of the Westin Paris Vendome [...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Attachments
-
Original Link
-
Original Document
-
Permalink
Disclaimer
CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on
05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 June 2024 14:27:06 UTC.