Cy4gate S p A : is awarded a 200,000 contract in the Defence Industry with a prestigious European Aerospace and Defence Company

CY4GATE has been awarded a contract worth around €200,000 with a major European aerospace and defence company to implement important research and development in cyber intelligence and cyber security applied to Aerospace and Defence.

Emanuele Galtieri, CEO and General Manager of CY4GATE, remarked: 'Research and innovation are still in CY4GATE's DNA. We work in a sector where developments in technology and new cyber threats force us to constantly track changes and adapt, upgrading the products and services we offer and even adjusting our business model'.

