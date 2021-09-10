Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cy4gate S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CY4   IT0005412504

CY4GATE S.P.A.

(CY4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cy4gate S p A : is awarded a 200,000 contract in the Defence Industry with a prestigious European Aerospace and Defence Company

09/10/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • 08/09/2021, Corporate Press Releases
CY4GATE is awarded a €200,000 contract in the Defence Industry with a prestigious European Aerospace and Defence Company

CY4GATE has been awarded a contract worth around €200,000 with a major European aerospace and defence company to implement important research and development in cyber intelligence and cyber security applied to Aerospace and Defence.

Emanuele Galtieri, CEO and General Manager of CY4GATE, remarked: 'Research and innovation are still in CY4GATE's DNA. We work in a sector where developments in technology and new cyber threats force us to constantly track changes and adapt, upgrading the products and services we offer and even adjusting our business model'.

You can read the press release here

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CY4GATE S.P.A.
03:12aCY4GATE S P A : is awarded a 200,000 contract in the Defence Industry with a pr..
PU
08/04CY4GATE S P A : At the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, CY4GATE's shareholders ap..
PU
07/06CY4GATE S P A : wins contract with a total value of approximately 500,000 from ..
PU
07/06CY4GATE S P A : Statutory Auditor Marco Fiorentino resigns from Board of Statuto..
PU
06/11CY4GATE S P A : participates in the “AIM Italia Conference 2021 Virtual Ed..
PU
05/18CY4GATE : extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 17 may 2021
PU
05/11CY4GATE S P A : Postponement of discussion of the first point on the agenda of t..
PU
05/06CY4GATE S P A : Clarifications regarding indiscretions in the press about negoti..
PU
04/21CY4GATE S P A : announces that the exclusive Due Diligence is under way in prepa..
PU
04/07CY4GATE S P A : Webinar ICCS 15 aprile
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,3 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2021 4,00 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
Net cash 2021 8,35 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart CY4GATE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cy4gate S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,36 €
Average target price 12,15 €
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emanuele Galtieri Chief Executive Officer
Luca Lucidi Chief Financial Officer
Domitilla Benigni Chairman
Andrea Pompili Chief Scientific Officer
Massimiliano Romeo Operations & Quality Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CY4GATE S.P.A.55.35%237
ACCENTURE PLC30.58%215 809
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.31.84%189 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.16%124 293
INFOSYS LIMITED34.83%97 317
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.04%95 716