  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cy4gate S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CY4   IT0005412504

CY4GATE S.P.A.

(CY4)
  Report
Cy4gate S p A : Clarifications regarding indiscretions in the press about negotiations to Acquire Rcs Etm Sicurezza S.p.A. (owner of the “RCS LAB” brand)

05/06/2021 | 04:35am EDT
Press release

CLARIFICATIONS REGARDING INDISCRETIONS IN THE PRESS

ABOUT NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE

RCS ETM SICUREZZA S.P.A. (OWNER OF THE "RCS LAB" BRAND)

Rome, 4 May 2021- Following the article titled "CY4 in esclusiva su RCS Lab" which was published today in the "MF‐ Milano Finanza" newspaper, upon the authority's request, CY4Gate (AIM: CY4) clarifies the following.

Aurora S.p.A. is the controlling owner of RCS ETM Sicurezza S.p.A. (which owns the "RCS Lab" brand) and several other companies in Italy and abroad. As part of its growth plan in the cyber intelligence and cyber security sector, CY4 is considering a potential transaction involving the acquisition of one or more of these companies. CY4 clarifies that it has merely agreed a non‐ binding term sheet with Aurora S.p.A.'s shareholders in order to begin, on an exclusive basis, the due diligence currently in progress. As of today's date, neither the structure nor the scope of the potential transaction have been fully defined.

Should CY4 reach a binding agreement, the Company's officers will promptly inform the market.

With specific regard to the proposal to vest the Board of Directors with the power to increase the Company's share capital pursuant to article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, the Company emphasises that such delegation of power - should the shareholders approve it at the extraordinary meeting called for 17 May 2021 - is for a possible share capital increase of up to a maximum amount of €110 million without options reserved to institutional investors. The purpose of delegating this power, which must be exercised by 31 December 2022, is to equip the Board with the flexibility needed to raise funds in order to rapidly seize any M&A opportunities that should arise in the aforementioned period (including, where the conditions are met, the potential transaction described above) in line with the inorganic growth targets set forth in the business plan.

****

CY4GATE was founded in 2014 to meet demand for unconventional cybersecurity solutions. Listed on the AIM since June 2020, CY4GATE was created to design, develop and produce technologies, products and services that respond to even the most rigorous and sophisticated "Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Security" needs expressed by the Armed forces, Police, Intelligence Agencies and Companies in Italy and abroad. With its one‐of‐a‐kind Italian business model, CY4GATE covers the entire cyber market with proprietary products for both data collection and analysis and security: QUIPO and Igea for cyber intelligence; RTA for Cyber Security.

For further information:

Equita SIM S.p. A

Nominate Advisor and Specialist Investor Relation CY4GATE

Marco Clerici +39 335 775 0702 m.clerici@equita.eu

Luca Lucidi CFO e Investor Relations manager investors@cy4gate.com

Investor Relation e Media Relations

CDR Communication

Silvia Di Rosa: +39 335 786 4209 silvia.dirosa@cdr‐communication.it

Luca Gentili: +39 3482920498 luca.gentili@cdr‐communication.it

Marianna Tremolada: +39 348 242 3039 marianna.tremolada@cdr‐communication.it

Angelo Brunello: +39 329 211 7752 angelo.brunello@cdr‐communication.it

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
