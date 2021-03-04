Log in
CY4GATE S.P.A.

(CY4)
Cy4gate S p A : There's only a week left till the start Security & Policing UK Home Office event 2021

03/04/2021 | 10:25am EST
  • 02/03/2021, News
There's only a week left till the start Security & Policing UK Home Office event 2021

During the three days will be present at the stand: Enrico Fazio, Luca Crovato, Angelo Ferraris, Vittorio Vitello, Massimiliano Ghelli.
If you wish to pre plan a virtual meeting with them during the exhibition contact us

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 15:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12,9 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2020 4,35 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
Net cash 2020 8,85 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales 2021 6,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart CY4GATE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cy4gate S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,60 €
Last Close Price 9,17 €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugenio Santagata Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Lucidi Chief Financial Officer
Domitilla Benigni Chairman
Andrea Pompili Chief Scientific Officer
Massimiliano Romeo Operations & Quality Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CY4GATE S.P.A.6.63%166
ACCENTURE PLC-2.69%161 210
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.86%155 241
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.41%109 340
INFOSYS LIMITED6.99%78 219
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.72%74 671
