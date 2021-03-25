Log in
CY4GATE S.P.A.

(CY4)
Cy4gate S p A : wins a series of contracts in March worth over 600,000 with leading government clients and big corporations

03/25/2021 | 05:20am EDT
Press release

CY4GATE WINS A SERIES OF CONTRACTS IN MARCH

WORTH OVER €600,000 WITH LEADING GOVERNMENT

CLIENTS AND BIG CORPORATIONS

CY4GATE'S STRATEGY FOR THE FUTURE IS:

CONTINUE DEVELOPING ITS CONSOLIDATED NETWORK OF GOVERNMENT

CLIENTS AND DIVERSIFY BY EXPANDING ITS CORPORATE CLIENT BASE

CY4GATE IS RECOGNISED AS A QUALIFIED PARTNER IN THE CYBER WAR COVERING

EVERY ASPECT OF DEFENCE

Rome, 22 March 2021 CY4GATE (AIM: CY4) a company active in all areas of the cyber market, announces that it will supply hightech cyber intelligence solutions to a government client in Central Asia under a contract worth roughly €300,000, in addition to cyber security products and services totalling €325,000 to major corporate clients in the tech, telco and transport sectors.

The supplies to these government and corporate clients include the delivery of proprietary products in both segments in which CY4GATE has consolidated its customer value proposition (cyber intelligence and cyber security) and for which it is now known as an allround qualified partner against cyber warfare. These extremely hightech solutions are driven by sophisticated AI, machine and deep learning, and cognitive computing algorithms at the cutting edge.

Eugenio Santagata, CEO and General Manager of CY4GATE, announced, "2021 continues with a rapid succession of business development initiatives in Italy and abroad, as per the guidelines already laid out for 20212023. These initiatives are attracting new clients on different markets and keeping me optimistic about the near future."

Emanuele Galtieri, Deputy General Manager of CY4GATE, added, "The new contracts underscore the strength of a business model built around proprietary products for two client segments government and corporate making our business more resilient and cushioning the impact of unexpected events like the pandemic."

***

About CY4GATE

CY4GATE was founded in 2014 to meet demand for unconventional cybersecurity solutions. Listed on the AIM since June 2020, CY4GATE was created to design, develop and produce technologies, products and services that respond to even the most rigorous and sophisticated "Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Security" needs expressed by the Armed forces, Police, Intelligence Agencies and Companies in Italy and abroad. With its oneofakind Italian business model, CY4GATE covers the entire cyber market with proprietary products for both data collection and analysis and security: DSINT, HYDRA, EPEIUS, Gens.AI and Igea for cyber intelligence; RTA for Cyber Security.

For further information:

Nominated Advisor and Specialist Investor Relation CY4Gate

Equita SIM S.p.A Luca Lucidi CFO e Investor Relations manager investors@cy4gate.com Marco Clerici +39 335 775 0702 m.clerici@equita.eu

Investor Relation e Media Relations

CDR Communication

Silvia Di Rosa: +39 335 786 4209 silvia.dirosa@cdrcommunication.it Luca Gentili: +39 3482920498 luca.gentili@cdrcommunication.it

Marianna Tremolada: +39 348 242 3039 marianna.tremolada@cdrcommunication.it Angelo Brunello: +39 329 211 7752 angelo.brunello@cdrcommunication.it Marianna Tremolada: +39 348 242 3039 marianna.tremolada@cdrcommunication.it

CY4GATE S.p.A.

Via Morolo 92

00131 ROME - ITALY Tax code 13129151000www.cy4gate.com

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 09:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 12,9 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net income 2020 4,35 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
Net cash 2020 8,85 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 140 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 6,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart CY4GATE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cy4gate S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,60 €
Last Close Price 9,30 €
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eugenio Santagata Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Lucidi Chief Financial Officer
Domitilla Benigni Chairman
Andrea Pompili Chief Scientific Officer
Massimiliano Romeo Operations & Quality Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CY4GATE S.P.A.8.14%161
ACCENTURE PLC2.43%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.02%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.64%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.45%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%80 357
