Cy4gate S p A : wins a series of contracts in March worth over 600,000 with leading government clients and big corporations

CY4GATE WINS A SERIES OF CONTRACTS IN MARCH

WORTH OVER €600,000 WITH LEADING GOVERNMENT

CLIENTS AND BIG CORPORATIONS

CY4GATE'S STRATEGY FOR THE FUTURE IS:

CONTINUE DEVELOPING ITS CONSOLIDATED NETWORK OF GOVERNMENT

CLIENTS AND DIVERSIFY BY EXPANDING ITS CORPORATE CLIENT BASE

CY4GATE IS RECOGNISED AS A QUALIFIED PARTNER IN THE CYBER WAR COVERING

EVERY ASPECT OF DEFENCE

Rome, 22 March 2021 ‐ CY4GATE (AIM: CY4) ‐ a company active in all areas of the cyber market, announces that it will supply high‐tech cyber intelligence solutions to a government client in Central Asia under a contract worth roughly €300,000, in addition to cyber security products and services totalling €325,000 to major corporate clients in the tech, telco and transport sectors.

The supplies to these government and corporate clients include the delivery of proprietary products in both segments in which CY4GATE has consolidated its customer value proposition (cyber intelligence and cyber security) and for which it is now known as an all‐round qualified partner against cyber warfare. These extremely high‐tech solutions are driven by sophisticated AI, machine and deep learning, and cognitive computing algorithms at the cutting edge.

Eugenio Santagata, CEO and General Manager of CY4GATE, announced, "2021 continues with a rapid succession of business development initiatives in Italy and abroad, as per the guidelines already laid out for 2021‐2023. These initiatives are attracting new clients on different markets and keeping me optimistic about the near future."

Emanuele Galtieri, Deputy General Manager of CY4GATE, added, "The new contracts underscore the strength of a business model built around proprietary products for two client segments ‐ government and corporate ‐ making our business more resilient and cushioning the impact of unexpected events like the pandemic."

***

About CY4GATE

CY4GATE was founded in 2014 to meet demand for unconventional cybersecurity solutions. Listed on the AIM since June 2020, CY4GATE was created to design, develop and produce technologies, products and services that respond to even the most rigorous and sophisticated "Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Security" needs expressed by the Armed forces, Police, Intelligence Agencies and Companies in Italy and abroad. With its one‐of‐a‐kind Italian business model, CY4GATE covers the entire cyber market with proprietary products for both data collection and analysis and security: DSINT, HYDRA, EPEIUS, Gens.AI and Igea for cyber intelligence; RTA for Cyber Security.

