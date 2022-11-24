Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cy4gate S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CY4   IT0005412504

CY4GATE S.P.A.

(CY4)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:22 2022-11-24 am EST
9.150 EUR   +0.66%
10:24aCy4gate S P A : participates in the European Midcap Event Madrid
PU
11/16Cy4gate Group Receives Prestigious Certification From Ecso : "Cyber Security made in europe".
PU
11/16Cy4gate S P A : participates in the European Midcap Event Madrid
PU
Cy4gate S p A : participates in the European Midcap Event Madrid

11/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
  • 24/11/2022, News
Cy4gate participates in the European Midcap Event Madrid

CY4GATE GROUP a company active in the cyber market at 360°, announces its participation in the 'European Midcap Event', organised by Intermonte and scheduled for 17 November 2022

Click here for full press release

Attachments

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 61,0 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net income 2022 7,00 M 7,26 M 7,26 M
Net cash 2022 14,4 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 214 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 387
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart CY4GATE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cy4gate S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,09 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emanuele Galtieri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Latini Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Domitilla Benigni Chairman
Andrea Raffaelli Chief Technical Officer
Massimiliano Romeo Director-Operations & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CY4GATE S.P.A.-26.22%222
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.14%1 845 578
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.28%51 117
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.82%49 307
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.11%45 951
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.35%31 812