Cy4gate S p A : participates in the European Midcap Event Madrid
Cy4gate participates in the European Midcap Event Madrid
CY4GATE GROUP a company active in the cyber market at 360°, announces its participation in the 'European Midcap Event', organised by Intermonte and scheduled for 17 November 2022
Click here for full press release
Disclaimer
CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:23:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CY4GATE S.P.A.
Sales 2022
61,0 M
63,2 M
63,2 M
Net income 2022
7,00 M
7,26 M
7,26 M
Net cash 2022
14,4 M
14,9 M
14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
214 M
222 M
222 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,28x
EV / Sales 2023
2,39x
Nbr of Employees
387
Free-Float
45,5%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
9,09 €
Average target price
14,00 €
Spread / Average Target
54,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.