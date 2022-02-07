Log in
Cy4gate S p A : participates in the European Midcap Event organized by Intermonte in Francoforte

02/07/2022
  • 07/02/2022, Corporate Press Releases
CY4GATE participates in the European Midcap Event organized by Intermonte in Francoforte

It is a great pleasure to announce that CY4GATE will be among the protagonists of the 15th edition of the "European Midcap Event" that will take place in Frankfurt. This is an important opportunity to meet the German Midcap investment community.

The meetings, scheduled for 8 February, will be attended by CY4GATE CEO Emanuele Galtieri and CFO and Investor Relations Manager Marco Latini, who will illustrate the excellent results achieved, the growth and development strategy, also characterised by important contracts with national and foreign companies, the challenges for 2022, as well as the important transformative transaction of the purchase of the Aurora Group, recently signed, and the Company's leading role in cyber security and cyber intelligence.

You can read the full press release here

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 14:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 4,00 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net cash 2021 4,30 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 164 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float -
Chart CY4GATE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cy4gate S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,96 €
Average target price 14,90 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emanuele Galtieri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Latini Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Domitilla Benigni Chairman
Andrea Raffaelli Chief Technical Officer
Massimiliano Romeo Director-Operations & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CY4GATE S.P.A.-11.04%188
ACCENTURE PLC-16.17%219 620
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%189 065
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.61%122 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.77%97 768
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.36%86 634