Cy4gate S p A : participates in the European Midcap Event organized by Intermonte in Francoforte

It is a great pleasure to announce that CY4GATE will be among the protagonists of the 15th edition of the "European Midcap Event" that will take place in Frankfurt. This is an important opportunity to meet the German Midcap investment community.

The meetings, scheduled for 8 February, will be attended by CY4GATE CEO Emanuele Galtieri and CFO and Investor Relations Manager Marco Latini, who will illustrate the excellent results achieved, the growth and development strategy, also characterised by important contracts with national and foreign companies, the challenges for 2022, as well as the important transformative transaction of the purchase of the Aurora Group, recently signed, and the Company's leading role in cyber security and cyber intelligence.

You can read the full press release here