  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cy4gate S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CY4   IT0005412504

CY4GATE S.P.A.

(CY4)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cy4gate S p A : participates in the European Midcap Event organized by Intermonte in Paris

10/20/2021 | 11:21am EDT
  • 20/10/2021, Corporate Press Releases
CY4GATE participates in the European Midcap Event organized by Intermonte in Paris

CY4GATE announces that it will be a major participant in the 21st edition of the European Midcap Event to be held in Paris. A significant opportunity to meet with French investors in mid-caps.

The meetings are scheduled for 21 October and will see the participation of CY4GATE's CEO Emanuele Galtieri and its CFO and Investor Relations Manager Marco Latini, who will discuss the results for the first half of 2021 as well as the value proposition that distinguishes the company on the market.

You can read the press release here

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2021 4,00 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
Net cash 2021 6,45 M 7,51 M 7,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 181 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,96x
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart CY4GATE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cy4gate S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CY4GATE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,08 €
Average target price 13,60 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emanuele Galtieri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Latini Chief Financial Officer & Manager-IR
Domitilla Benigni Chairman
Andrea Raffaelli Chief Technical Officer
Massimiliano Romeo Director-Operations & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CY4GATE S.P.A.40.47%211
ACCENTURE PLC33.89%220 910
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.95%179 041
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.06%127 260
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.73%102 228
INFOSYS LIMITED45.10%101 701