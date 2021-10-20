Cy4gate S p A : participates in the European Midcap Event organized by Intermonte in Paris

CY4GATE announces that it will be a major participant in the 21st edition of the European Midcap Event to be held in Paris. A significant opportunity to meet with French investors in mid-caps.

The meetings are scheduled for 21 October and will see the participation of CY4GATE's CEO Emanuele Galtieri and its CFO and Investor Relations Manager Marco Latini, who will discuss the results for the first half of 2021 as well as the value proposition that distinguishes the company on the market.

