Cy4gate S p A : will be at the MID&SMALL in Milan 2021

CY4GATE WILL BE AT THE MID&SMALL IN MILAN 2021

Rome, 29 November 2021 ‐ CY4GATE (EGM: CY4) ‐ a company active in all areas of the cyber market, will participate in the second "Mid&Small in Milan 2021" event on 1 December.

Organised by Virgilio IR in partnership with leading financial market players, the event is reserved for small and mid caps listed on Borsa Italiana, providing them with the opportunity to present their strategies and areas of excellence to an audience of Italian and international institutional investors. The meetings will be held in‐person in Milan in the parterre of Palazzo Mezzanotte and virtually in one‐to‐one or small group meetings.

CY4GATE's CEO, Emanuele Galtieri, and its CFO and Investor Relations Manager, Marco Latini, will participate, presenting the company's brilliant results, its value proposition, short‐ and medium‐term business strategy and recent agreements and contracts reached with top Italian and foreign companies.

The presentation to investors will be made available on 1 December 2021 in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website https://www.cy4gate.com/it/

About CY4GATE

CY4GATE was founded in 2014 to meet demand for unconventional cybersecurity solutions. Listed on the AIM since June 2020, CY4GATE was created to design, develop and produce technologies, products, systems and services that respond to even the most rigorous and sophisticated cyber intelligence

cybersecurity needs of Law Enforcement Agencies, the Armed Forces, Institutions and Businesses in Italy and abroad. With its one‐of‐a‐kind Italian business model, CY4GATE covers the entire cyber market with proprietary products for both data collection and analysis and security: Quipo and Igea in Cyber Intelligence and RTA in Cyber Security.

