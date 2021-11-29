Log in
Cy4gate S p A : will be at the MID&SMALL in Milan 2021

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
Press release

CY4GATE WILL BE AT THE MID&SMALL IN MILAN 2021

Rome, 29 November 2021 ‐ CY4GATE (EGM: CY4) ‐ a company active in all areas of the cyber market, will participate in the second "Mid&Small in Milan 2021" event on 1 December.

Organised by Virgilio IR in partnership with leading financial market players, the event is reserved for small and mid caps listed on Borsa Italiana, providing them with the opportunity to present their strategies and areas of excellence to an audience of Italian and international institutional investors. The meetings will be held in‐person in Milan in the parterre of Palazzo Mezzanotte and virtually in one‐to‐one or small group meetings.

CY4GATE's CEO, Emanuele Galtieri, and its CFO and Investor Relations Manager, Marco Latini, will participate, presenting the company's brilliant results, its value proposition, short‐ and medium‐term business strategy and recent agreements and contracts reached with top Italian and foreign companies.

The presentation to investors will be made available on 1 December 2021 in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website https://www.cy4gate.com/it/

***

About CY4GATE

CY4GATE was founded in 2014 to meet demand for unconventional cybersecurity solutions. Listed on the AIM since June 2020, CY4GATE was created to design, develop and produce technologies, products, systems and services that respond to even the most rigorous and sophisticated cyber intelligence

  • cybersecurity needs of Law Enforcement Agencies, the Armed Forces, Institutions and Businesses in Italy and abroad. With its one‐of‐a‐kind Italian business model, CY4GATE covers the entire cyber market with proprietary products for both data collection and analysis and security: Quipo and Igea in Cyber Intelligence and RTA in Cyber Security.

For additional information:

Euronext Growth Advisor & Specialist

Investor Relation CY4GATE

Equita SIM S.p.A.

Marco Latini CFO e Investor Relations Manager investors@cy4gate.com

Marco Clerici

+39 335 775 0702 m.clerici@equita.eu

Investor Relation e Media Relations

CDR Communication

Silvia Di Rosa:

+39 335 786 4209

silvia.dirosa@cdr‐communication.it

Luca Gentili:

+39 348 292 0498

luca.gentili@cdr‐communication.it

Angelo Brunello:

+39 329 211 7752

angelo.brunello@cdr‐communication.it

Marianna Tremolada:

+39 348 242 3039

marianna.tremolada@cdr‐communication.it

CY4GATE S.p.A.

Via Morolo 92

00131 ROME - ITALY Tax code 13129151000 www.cy4gate.com

Disclaimer

CY4GATE S.p.A. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 13:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
