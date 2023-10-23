(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa announced Monday that Fabio Cipolat is the company's new Chief Commercial Officer Corporate Italy and Europe.

Fabio Cipolat has significant experience and results in commercial management in important multinationals in the cyber world such as Zscaler and Splunk, and "his joining the company will allow CY4Gate to proceed with even more determination in the undertaken path of growth and internationalization of the company, with specific reference to the corporate market," CY4Gate said.

In addition, the company has consolidated its technology platform dedicated to cybersecurity with a synergistic and integrated offering between RTA, Cyber Digital Twin, the Fusion service of Cyber Threat Intelligence, Quipo and ProntoCyber.

Emanuele Galtieri, CEO and General Manager of CY4Gate Group, said, "The entry in the company of Fabio Cipolat, new Corporate Marketing & Sales Italy & Europe sales director, completes a path of consolidation and natural evolution of CY4Gate that opens more and more its technologies to companies. Our strategy, thus, is corroborated by an even more valid customer value proposition that rests its foundations on a solid technological platform, confirming the role of reference player in Europe that the company aspires to play in the cyber security segment."

CY4Gate's stock is down 2.6 percent at EUR7.08 per share.

