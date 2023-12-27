(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa announced Wednesday that it has been awarded contracts worth EUR1.6 million in cybersecurity and EUR750,000 for decision intelligence solution.

The supply, with a total value of just over EUR2.3 million for the duration of one year, is for leading institutional and corporate entities operating in both the Italian and foreign markets. In the cybersecurity area, CY4Gate has concluded agreements for the sale of three different Cyber Hybrid Digital Twins for training, testing & validation activities and for deception activities of potential attackers through the creation of honey nets, all to harden the cyber resilience of its clients.

Emanuele Galtieri, CEO and General Manager of CY4Gate Group, said, "This is an important contract, proving the validity of the diversified offering in both decision intelligence and cybersecurity, focusing heavily on technological innovation, which is valuable lifeblood in an industry where the obsolescence of solutions is advancing rapidly. We are pleased to be able to provide our customers with systems that are increasingly pushing new technological frontiers in protection, at a time when the evolving cyber threat requires us to play ahead. I am, therefore, pleased that the company is establishing itself with a very distinctive proposition in the markets."

CY4Gate's stock is up 2.9 percent at EUR8.13 per share.

