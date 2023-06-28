(Alliance News) - CY4Gate Spa announced Wednesday that it has signed a major foreign contract for the supply of cyber intelligence systems worth a total of EUR5.4 million for the duration of 12 months.

The CY4Gate group, "relying on the product and technological synergies resulting from recent acquisitions, consolidates its presence not only in the domestic market but also in foreign markets, with the acquisition of particularly demanding and diversified customers in terms of operational needs," the company specified in a note.

The contract will make it possible to improve and strengthen technological capabilities and thus strengthen the performance of the products sold to make the user experience even more functional and efficient.

Emanuele Galtieri, CEO and General Manager of CY4Gate said, "This important new contract for our Group, which has come at the conclusion of an articulated business development and selection process in foreign markets, represents a new challenge won that corroborates and strengthens the Group's strategy focused on the design and development of proprietary technologies necessary to maintain and increase distinctive and excellent skills in a market niche, cyber intelligence precisely, which requires the use of cutting-edge technologies at the state of the art."

CY4Gate's stock on Tuesday closed at a par at EUR8.56 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.