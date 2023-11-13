Cyan AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the field of information technology (IT) security. The Company provides white labeled security solutions that are individually tailored to the business partners and directly integrated into their existing data center. Its main goal is to protect the mobile-end devices from cyber attacks while surfing through the Internet. The Company's customers are network operators, virtual network operators, governments, as well as banks and insurance groups. In addition, the Company operates with its own research and development centers in Czech Republic and Poland, as well as collaborates with universities and international institutes and financials, such as social organizations. The Company is active in Germany.

Sector Software