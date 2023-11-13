|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.260 EUR
|+5.88%
|+7.69%
|-10.00%
|Oct. 04
|German Cybersecurity Provider Cyan Names New CEO
|MT
|Sep. 28
|Cyan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Sales 2023 *
|8.85 M 9.44 M
|Sales 2024 *
|13.20 M 14.08 M
|Capitalization
|22.47 M 23.98 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-10.00 M -10.67 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-2.00 M -2.13 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,77x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|2.00 M 2.13 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1.20 M 1.28 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,79x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-2,29x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-9,92x
|Employees
|124
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|38.93%
|1 day
|+5.88%
|1 week
|+7.69%
|Current month
|+5.00%
|1 month
|-14.29%
|3 months
|-32.98%
|6 months
|-20.25%
|Current year
|-10.00%
1 week
1.13
1.26
1 month
1.08
1.48
Current year
1.08
2.16
1 year
1.08
2.16
3 years
1.08
15.30
5 years
1.08
36.70
10 years
1.08
36.70
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Markus Cserna CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|44
|2017
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Stefan Schütze CHM
|Chairman
|51
|2017
Lucas Prunbauer BRD
|Director/Board Member
|40
|2018
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|1.260
|+5.88%
|2 250
|23-11-10
|1.190
|+5.31%
|2,139
|23-11-08
|1.130
|-3.42%
|2,430
|23-11-07
|1.170
|0.00%
|100
|23-11-06
|1.170
|+8.33%
|4,257
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 06:02 am EST
Cyan AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the field of information technology (IT) security. The Company provides white labeled security solutions that are individually tailored to the business partners and directly integrated into their existing data center. Its main goal is to protect the mobile-end devices from cyber attacks while surfing through the Internet. The Company's customers are network operators, virtual network operators, governments, as well as banks and insurance groups. In addition, the Company operates with its own research and development centers in Czech Republic and Poland, as well as collaborates with universities and international institutes and financials, such as social organizations. The Company is active in Germany.
SectorSoftware
Calendar
2023-11-26 - German Equity Forum
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1.190EUR
Average target price
3.250EUR
Spread / Average Target
+173.11%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-10.00%
|24 M $
|+54.14%
|2747 B $
|+62.49%
|78 906 M $
|+62.82%
|71 161 M $
|+20.93%
|56 776 M $
|+37.00%
|45 493 M $
|+206.39%
|42 802 M $
|+42.78%
|31 384 M $
|-12.59%
|25 776 M $
|+42.01%
|25 150 M $