PDF Report : cyan AG

cyan AG Stock price

Equities

CYR

DE000A2E4SV8

Software

Delayed Xetra
Other stock markets
 06:02:59 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for cyan AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1.260 EUR +5.88% +7.69% -10.00%
Oct. 04 German Cybersecurity Provider Cyan Names New CEO MT
Sep. 28 Cyan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Financials

Sales 2023 * 8.85 M 9.44 M Sales 2024 * 13.20 M 14.08 M Capitalization 22.47 M 23.98 M
Net income 2023 * -10.00 M -10.67 M Net income 2024 * -2.00 M -2.13 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,77x
Net Debt 2023 * 2.00 M 2.13 M Net Debt 2024 * 1.20 M 1.28 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,79x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-2,29x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-9,92x
Employees 124
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 38.93%
Chart cyan AG

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about cyan AG

German Cybersecurity Provider Cyan Names New CEO MT
Cyan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Cyan to Issue Shares Instead of Convertible Bonds MT
Cyan AG announced that it expects to receive ?2.546737 million in funding CI
Cyan AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Cyan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Cyan CEO Step Down by Year-end MT
Cyan AG Revises Financial Guidance for the Year 2022 CI
Cyan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Cyan AG announced that it has received €5.830973 million in funding CI
Cyan AG Announces Board Resignations CI
Cyan AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI
LIWA Chooses Cyan's MVNO-platform (BSS/OSS) to Expand the Digital Portfolio to Include Mobile Connectivity CI
Cyan AG Announces the Successful Launch of Colombian Social Mobile Virtual Network OperatorLOV Telecomunicaciones SAS on Cyan's BSS/OSS Platform Technology CI
Cyan AG Appoints Adrian Shatku to the Supervisory Board CI
Analyst Recommendations on cyan AG

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference FA
Cyan AG: Commerzbank starts coverage on cyan AG with a 'Buy' recommendation and share price target 43 Euro EQ
Cyan : Bankhaus Lampe starts coverage for cyan AG with 'Buy' recommendation and price target of EUR 47 EQ
Press releases cyan AG

Cyan AG: The cyan Security Group, a subsidiary of cyan AG, becomes Business Partner of FK Austria Wien EQ
New Management Board at cyan: Appointment of Thomas Kicker to the Management Board and appointment as Chairman of the Management Board EQ
Cyan AG: Orange Belgium to offer cyan’s digital security solution providing online protection to over 3 million subscribers EQ
Cyan AG publishes interim report for the first half of 2023 EQ
News in other languages on cyan AG

Quotes and Performance

1 day+5.88%
1 week+7.69%
Current month+5.00%
1 month-14.29%
3 months-32.98%
6 months-20.25%
Current year-10.00%
Highs and lows

1 week
1.13
Extreme 1.13
1.26
1 month
1.08
Extreme 1.08
1.48
Current year
1.08
Extreme 1.08
2.16
1 year
1.08
Extreme 1.08
2.16
3 years
1.08
Extreme 1.08
15.30
5 years
1.08
Extreme 1.08
36.70
10 years
1.08
Extreme 1.08
36.70
Managers and Directors - cyan AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Markus Cserna CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 44 2017
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Stefan Schütze CHM
 Chairman 51 2017
Lucas Prunbauer BRD
 Director/Board Member 40 2018
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 1.260 +5.88% 2 250
23-11-10 1.190 +5.31% 2,139
23-11-08 1.130 -3.42% 2,430
23-11-07 1.170 0.00% 100
23-11-06 1.170 +8.33% 4,257

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 06:02 am EST

Company Profile

Cyan AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the field of information technology (IT) security. The Company provides white labeled security solutions that are individually tailored to the business partners and directly integrated into their existing data center. Its main goal is to protect the mobile-end devices from cyber attacks while surfing through the Internet. The Company's customers are network operators, virtual network operators, governments, as well as banks and insurance groups. In addition, the Company operates with its own research and development centers in Czech Republic and Poland, as well as collaborates with universities and international institutes and financials, such as social organizations. The Company is active in Germany.
Sector
Software
Calendar
2023-11-26 - German Equity Forum
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for cyan AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1.190EUR
Average target price
3.250EUR
Spread / Average Target
+173.11%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Software

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CYAN AG Stock cyan AG
-10.00% 24 M $
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Stock Microsoft Corporation
+54.14% 2747 B $
SYNOPSYS INC. Stock Synopsys Inc.
+62.49% 78 906 M $
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Stock Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+62.82% 71 161 M $
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Stock Dassault Systèmes SE
+20.93% 56 776 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Stock Atlassian Corporation
+37.00% 45 493 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock Palantir Technologies Inc.
+206.39% 42 802 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Stock The Trade Desk, Inc.
+42.78% 31 384 M $
SEA LIMITED Stock Sea Limited
-12.59% 25 776 M $
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Stock Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
+42.01% 25 150 M $
Other Software
