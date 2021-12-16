DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Strategic Company Decision

cyan AG: cyan and UNIFI announce strategic partnership to accelerate delivery of enhanced cybersecurity protection for millions of global consumers



16.12.2021

cyan and UNIFI announce strategic partnership to accelerate delivery of enhanced cybersecurity protection for millions of global consumers

- Addresses critical market need as cybercrime set to cost people and businesses $10.5tr by 2025

- Collaboration sees launch of cyan US office as company grows footprint



Munich, 16 December 2021 - cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecoms industry ("cyan"), and UNIFI Communications ("UNIFI"), the US-based provider of cloud telecommunication services and with WIS, one of the largest global carriers of international voice traffic, have signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement.

Under the terms of the partnership, UNIFI Group Companies will market cyan's proven cybersecurity solutions to its vast global customer base to offer an advanced level of protection for network users. Through its subsidiaries, WIS Telecom & UNIFI Communications, UNIFI Group serves over 250 mobile operators, international carriers, ISPs in over 130 countries. UNIFI Group exchanges approximately eight hundred million premium voice minutes per month, making it one of the top fifteen carriers in the world.

In line with its business expansion strategy, cyan has also established operations in North America with its newly launched New York office, which benefits from infrastructure and sales support from UNIFI and builds on the momentum of cyan's existing, strong presence in Latin America. This will enable faster distribution of its cybersecurity solutions to broaden its reach more effectively and serve its growing customer base. cyan's objectives in the near and longer term are to capitalize on new business opportunities across all territories and markets where UNIFI Group's subsidiaries are present.

Adrian Shatku, CEO of UNIFI said: "I am excited to work with cyan and cyan ownership on protecting consumers worldwide form cyber hacks. The pandemic and the wider trend towards digitalization pushed all organizations to advance their defenses against the growing risk of cyber threats, and we have seen strong demand for effective cybersecurity from our own customers and partners. Together with cyan, we can now offer them a way to protect their own customers and subscribers and thereby enrich the customer relationship through a highly relevant and timely value-added service that is proven to deliver tangible benefits and seamless user experience. cyan's product stood apart for us, as the best fit with their network-based security solution - backed by market-leading innovative technology, it's agile, scalable and advanced enough to detect a wide range of potential threats and issues real time warnings to safeguard millions of users."



Worldwide internet adoption is growing exponentially, predicted to total 7.5 billion users by 2030. This brings the need for stronger risk assessment and consumer protection, as costs related to damage from cybercrime are expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, compared to $3 trillion in 2015 (Cybersecurity Ventures, 2020). Covid-19 has been a further catalyst for the transition into a digital age and, in 2021, 92.6% of those using the internet accessed it through mobile devices (Statista, 2021). Coupled with the increasing sophistication and reach of networks and smartphone technology, this creates many new vulnerability points for potential attacks online - including data breaches, identity or payment fraud, phishing, SMS frauds and more - leaving consumers and organizations open to more harm than ever before.

Recognizing that telecom operators must be at the forefront of protecting the end user, UNIFI and cyan are joining forces to address this challenge through the roll-out of a comprehensive security solution that is ready for mass-market use.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan, commented: "We are delighted to work with UNIFI, who recognize the importance of cybersecurity for individuals and have a great track record in growing business through their global telecom partners. Deeply rooted in the telecoms sector, UNIFI brings the significant expertise and reach to complement our technology and vision. We aim to leverage our individual business strengths to go after joint opportunities in the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry. This partnership marks an important milestone in our ambition to be a leader in cybersecurity for the mass market. Our new office, too, allows us to enter the largest market in the world - the US - and opens up access to a robust capital market and new potential clients. We thank our partner UNIFI, who will provide cyan with the infrastructure and sales support to achieve our goals."

cyan's technology and security filter database harness Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms, big data analytics and an efficient DNS approach to identify threats before they can reach the customer. Its suite of cybersecurity solutions for telecom companies comprises OnNet Security, OnDevice Security, and Child Protection. These are architected on cyan's proprietary and patented threat intelligence platform and provide security-as-a-service at maximum convenience for end users - ensuring seamless and easily integrated security.



About UNIFI:

UNIFI Capital Group is the family office of Adrian SHATKU headquartered in New York City. Mr. SHATKU is the founder of UNIFI Communications, Inc. www.unificom.com as well as owner CEO of WIS Telecom (Former WIND International Services). UNIFI and WIS are leaders in the international telecom space, collectively they serve over 250 MNO's worldwide, as well as over 100 International carriers, ISPs, Over-the-Top providers. UNIFI and WIS together run as one platform enabling Global Cloud communications and offering a multitude of CPaaS services and enablement to its MNO's /OTT customers such as international voice termination, A2P/SMS, well as data services. WIS is owner and operators of IG-1 fiber optic cable connecting Italy with Greece. For more info www.wis.one

About cyan:

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's core business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an international tender process. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

