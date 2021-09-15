Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Cyan AG
  News
  Summary
    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
  Report
Cyan AG: Cash capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 million fully subscribed

09/15/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase cyan AG: Cash capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 million fully subscribed 15-Sep-2021 / 19:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

cyan AG: Cash capital increase in the amount of EUR 8 million fully subscribed

cyan AG, announces that based on the available data on the exercise of subscription rights as well as the subscriptions in the private placement, all 2,481,686 new shares of the current capital increase with subscription rights of shareholders have been placed early at a price of EUR 3,22 per share. Thus, the full gross issue proceeds of EUR 7,991,028.92 will be raised for the company. The transaction was accompanied by SMC Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About cyan

cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an inter-national tender process. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investorenkontakt:

cyan AG Tel. +49 89 71042 2073 E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Pressekontakt:

Better Orange IR & HV AG Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17 E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      cyan AG 
              Theatinerstraße 11 
              80333 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.cyansecurity.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4SV8 
WKN:          A2E4SV 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1233691 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1233691 15-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)

