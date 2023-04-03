Advanced search
    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
1.455 EUR   +8.58%
02:41aCyan Ag : Changes in the Supervisory Board and Executive Board
EQ
02/08Cyan Ag : Implementation of capital increase through contributions in kind resolved
EQ
01/25Cyan and MTEL expand successful MVNO partnership to include cybersecurity solutions
EQ
Cyan AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board and Executive Board

04/03/2023 | 02:41am EDT
EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Personnel
cyan AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board and Executive Board

03.04.2023 / 08:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

cyan AG: Changes in the Supervisory Board and Executive Board

Munich, April 3, 2023 - cyan AG announces that Markus Messerer has been appointed to the Supervisory Board of cyan AG. He fills the position of Alexandra Reich, who is stepping down from the cyan AG Supervisory Board for private reasons. The appointment was made by the Munich District Court on March 31, 2023.

Furthermore, cyan AG announces that Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG, will not extend his management contract at his own request. His contract will therefore expire at the end of the year. The Supervisory Board has already initiated a structured selection process for the succession.

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG explained: "cyan has very great potential. In recent years, we have done a lot to tap this potential, especially through the realignment including branding. I am convinced of cyan's mission of secure connectivity and will support the orderly handover."

"I thank Alexandra Reich and Frank von Seth for the productive collaboration. Together, we have successfully led cyan AG through a challenging environment over the past years. Frank von Seth took over cyan AG in a very critical phase and initiated the restructuring process and, in particular, set the course for future growth by realigning the company," said Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of cyan AG. "With Markus Messerer, we have gained a commercial ICT professional for the Supervisory Board who, with his know-how and network, represents an absolute enrichment for the board."

Markus Messerer (41) is Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at Telia Company AB, the leading technology, media and telecommunications group in the Nordic and Baltic countries; he is also a member of the Board of Directors of Telia Group companies TV4 AB and MTV Oy. He has 20 years of experience in the telecom and technology sector. Among others, he was CEO of Alltron AG, Head of Corporate Strategy at Swisscom AG, Head of Strategy at Telekom Austria AG and before that he worked at Accenture. He holds a PhD in International Management and an Executive MBA and is a CFA charterholder.

 

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label products into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan’s products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

 

cyan AG Investor Contact

cyan AG
Tel. +49 89 71042 2073
E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

 

cyan AG Press Contact

Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17
E-mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de


03.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1599007

 
End of News EQS News Service

1599007  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
