  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Cyan AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
Cyan AG: Invitation to the webcast on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

09/09/2021 | 02:31am EDT
DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
cyan AG: Invitation to the webcast on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

09.09.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

cyan AG: Invitation to the webcast on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Munich, September 9, 2021 - cyan AG invites interested shareholders and investors to a video webcast to provide background information on the current cash capital increase, which is intended to help the company implement its strategy on a national and international level with increased equity capital, as well as to explain the current development of the company.

Interested participants can log in to the video webcast for the event on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Munich) at the following link or directly use the telephone access function for the audio offering:

Webcast Online: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyanag20210913

Participation by phone:
+4969201744220 (DE)
+442030092470 (UK)
+18774230830 (US)

PIN: 79900791#

The conference will be held in English.

About cyan

cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an inter-national tender process. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investor Contact:

cyan AG
Tel. +49 89 71042 2073
E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Press Contact:

Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17
E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de


09.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1232192

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232192  09.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232192&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21,3 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net income 2020 -9,27 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net Debt 2020 7,32 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,7 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,37x
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 50,9%
Managers and Directors
Frank von Seth Chief Executive Officer
Michael Sieghart Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Alexander Schütz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Cserna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYAN AG-70.24%42
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.97%2 255 820
SEA LIMITED72.72%188 817
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.23%96 051
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.96%89 126
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.12%76 431