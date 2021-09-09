DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

cyan AG: Invitation to the webcast on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.



09.09.2021 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





cyan AG: Invitation to the webcast on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

Munich, September 9, 2021 - cyan AG invites interested shareholders and investors to a video webcast to provide background information on the current cash capital increase, which is intended to help the company implement its strategy on a national and international level with increased equity capital, as well as to explain the current development of the company.

Interested participants can log in to the video webcast for the event on Sept. 13, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Munich) at the following link or directly use the telephone access function for the audio offering:

Webcast Online: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/cyanag20210913

Participation by phone:

+4969201744220 (DE)

+442030092470 (UK)

+18774230830 (US)

PIN: 79900791#

The conference will be held in English.

About cyan

cyan AG is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan won a global group contract with Orange as a result of an inter-national tender process. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investor Contact:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Press Contact:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de