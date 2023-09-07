EQS-Ad-hoc: cyan AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
cyan AG: Planned issuance of convertible bond will not be carried out / Implementation of capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights resolved
Munich, September 7, 2023 – With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of cyan AG today decided not to issue the 2% convertible bond 2023/2025. Instead, the Management Board resolved today, with consent of the Supervisory Board and making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2023/I, to increase Company’s nominal capital of EUR 19,411,708.00 by up to EUR 777,778.00 to up to EUR 20,189,486.00 by issuing up to 777,778 new no-par value bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the “New Shares”) against cash contributions. The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share and at a placement price of EUR 1.80 per New Share. The New Shares shall carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2023 and shall be offered for purchase to selected investors in a private placement. Shareholders’ subscription rights are excluded pursuant to Sec. 4 (3) Sentence 3 Alt. 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company.
Today, the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan’s products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan’s customers include among others Orange, Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.
