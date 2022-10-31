EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

cyan AG: cyan and Viasat collaborate to expand satellite connectivity services across the globe



31.10.2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





cyan and Viasat collaborate to expand satellite connectivity services across the globe

Munich, October 31, 2022 – cyan AG, a leading European and globally active provider of BSS/OSS platform services and intelligent cybersecurity solutions for the telecom industry, today announced that Viasat, Inc., a global communications company, have signed an agreement leveraging cyan’s BSS/OSS platform to facilitate the expansion of global connectivity and communication services.

cyan's Seamless BSS/OSS & MVNE Platform offers an out-of-the-box, one-stop-shop solution for communication service providers with maximum flexibility and scalability. The innovative design provides complete end-to-end support from network integration, product management, real-time charging to customer care as well as digital customer experience management.

Despite progress, the global pandemic has highlighted how big gaps in connectivity persist, even in high-income markets. 3.8 billion people still do not have access to the internet – due to a lack of mobile broadband coverage or because of other barriers. [GSMA State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2021] Viasat is a global leader in satellite technology who has demonstrated the ability to implement scalable, sustainable and reliable connectivity solutions all around the world – helping reduce the digital divide. cyan’s BSS/OSS platform enables more Viasat end users to leverage its satellite connectivity in hard-to-reach areas across the globe. Viasat’s next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, is expected to be capable of delivering even greater bandwidth capabilities that will result in more speed, data and streaming options.

“We are entering a new phase for our digital BSS/OSS platform together with Viasat. Viasat is our first worldwide satellite provider we welcome as customer, and we are confident that others will follow as rural areas in almost all continents will have a higher demand to bring connectivity solutions to every person around the globe,” said Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan. “This is a great step for cyan’s global strategy, expanding beyond traditional MVNOs. It shows our capabilities to support a large-scale and innovative player like Viasat in achieving their goals.”

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan’s products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com



cyan AG Media and Press:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de