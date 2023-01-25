EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

cyan and MTEL expand successful MVNO partnership to include cybersecurity solutions



25.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

cyan and MTEL expand successful MVNO partnership to include cybersecurity solutions

Munich, January 25, 2023 – cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a leading European and global provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions and BSS/OSS platform services for the telecommunications industry, and MTEL, an internationally active MVNO and member of the Telekom Srbija Group, are expanding their existing partnership. MTEL already uses the leading MVNO platform of cyan AG‘s subsidiary i-new in the DACH region. The cooperation has now been extended to cyan Group's network-integrated cybersecurity solutions, so that MTEL customers will be able to use the Internet in a safe and unburdened way in the future.

In its latest report on global risks [WEF Global Risks Report 2023], the World Economic Forum sees cybersecurity, in a society increasingly intertwined with technology, as one of the most significant and persistent risks for the years to come. cyan's digital cybersecurity solutions enable an uncomplicated and powerful protection for the everyday use of the Internet. The products are built on cyan's proprietary and patented Threat Intelligence Platform, which detects cyber threats in real-time. The cybersecurity technology is directly integrated into the BSS/OSS & MVNE platform of cyan AG's subsidiary i-new, enabling rapid roll-out and efficient tariff design.

Bojan Obradovic, CEO at MTEL Austria: "In developing our services, a wealth of experience and the latest technological advances go hand in hand. We focus on the essentials - simplicity and ease of use. That's why we have relied on i-new's BSS/OSS platform for years, and most recently for expansion. With cyan's cybersecurity solution, we ensure in today's world that all customers can use our services with peace of mind with integrated state-of-the-art security. We look forward to introducing our new products very soon."

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with MTEL and will now supply our cybersecurity in addition to the MVNO platform. This makes MTEL another innovative provider that takes care of their customers' cyber health," stated Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG. "Security today is as important as connectivity itself, this is true regardless of the network, for users of MVNOs and full network operators. With MTEL we were able to achieve a strategic milestone, cross-selling between business units."

About MTEL

MTEL Austria is an MVNO founded in 2016 on the A1 network. MTEL Austria is owned by Telekom Serbia Group, but operates fully autonomously and independently. MTEL Austria is the owner of the new MVNO in Switzerland, MTEL SWITZERLAND, and the owner of MTEL Germany, which will soon be launched in Germany. MTEL's vision is to connect all people, through products that focus on our customers and their needs. Uncomplicated and covering as many areas of life as possible on the topic of communication. Mobile communications, TV and Internet.

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand.

Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan’s products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile).

Further information is available at: www.cyansecurity.com.

cyan AG Investor Relations:

cyan AG

Tel. +49 89 71042 2073

E-Mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

cyan AG Media and Press:

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17

E-Mail: vera.mueller@better-orange.de