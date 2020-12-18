DGAP-DD : cyan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.12.2020 / 14:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated*
a) Name
+-------------+--------+
|Title: | |
+-------------+--------+
|First name: |Frank |
+-------------+--------+
|Last name(s):|von Seth|
+-------------+--------+
*2. Reason for the notification*
a) Position / status
+---------+--------------+
|Position:|designated CEO|
+---------+--------------+
b) Initial notification
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor*
a) Name
+-------+
|cyan AG|
+-------+
b) LEI
+--------------------+
|894500180W6SSACJ1T19|
+--------------------+
*4. Details of the transaction(s)*
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
+-----+------------+
|Type:|Share |
+-----+------------+
|ISIN:|DE000A2E4SV8|
+-----+------------+
b) Nature of the transaction
+-----------+
|Acquisition|
+-----------+
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
+---------+---------+
|Price(s) |Volume(s)|
+---------+---------+
|14.70 EUR|14700 EUR|
+---------+---------+
d) Aggregated information
+---------+-----------------+
|Price |Aggregated volume|
+---------+-----------------+
|14.70 EUR|14700.0000 EUR |
+---------+-----------------+
e) Date of the transaction
+-----------------+
|2020-12-17; UTC+1|
+-----------------+
f) Place of the transaction
+-----+-----+
|Name:|XETRA|
+-----+-----+
|MIC: |XETR |
+-----+-----+
