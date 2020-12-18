Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cyan AG    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : cyan AG english

12/18/2020 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging 
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
 
18.12.2020 / 14:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person 
closely associated* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------------+--------+ 
|Title:       |        | 
+-------------+--------+ 
|First name:  |Frank   | 
+-------------+--------+ 
|Last name(s):|von Seth| 
+-------------+--------+ 
*2. Reason for the notification* 
 
a) Position / status 
 
+---------+--------------+ 
|Position:|designated CEO| 
+---------+--------------+ 
b) Initial notification 
 
*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* 
 
a) Name 
 
+-------+ 
|cyan AG| 
+-------+ 
b) LEI 
 
+--------------------+ 
|894500180W6SSACJ1T19| 
+--------------------+ 
*4. Details of the transaction(s)* 
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, 
identification code 
 
+-----+------------+ 
|Type:|Share       | 
+-----+------------+ 
|ISIN:|DE000A2E4SV8| 
+-----+------------+ 
b) Nature of the transaction 
 
+-----------+ 
|Acquisition| 
+-----------+ 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
+---------+---------+ 
|Price(s) |Volume(s)| 
+---------+---------+ 
|14.70 EUR|14700 EUR| 
+---------+---------+ 
d) Aggregated information 
 
+---------+-----------------+ 
|Price    |Aggregated volume| 
+---------+-----------------+ 
|14.70 EUR|14700.0000 EUR   | 
+---------+-----------------+ 
e) Date of the transaction 
 
+-----------------+ 
|2020-12-17; UTC+1| 
+-----------------+ 
f) Place of the transaction 
 
+-----+-----+ 
|Name:|XETRA| 
+-----+-----+ 
|MIC: |XETR | 
+-----+-----+ 
 
18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  cyan AG 
          Theatinerstraße 11 
          80333 Munich 
          Germany 
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
64015 18.12.2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

All news about CYAN AG
12/17CYAN : increases sales for the first nine months thanks to new cooperations
EQ
12/17PRESS RELEASE : cyan AG increases sales for the first nine months thanks to new ..
DJ
12/15PRESS RELEASE : cyan AG and SMARTEL form partnership to launch an innovative MVN..
DJ
12/15CYAN : and SMARTEL form partnership to launch an innovative MVNO platform in Cen..
EQ
12/10CYAN : and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategic partnership for..
EQ
12/10PRESS RELEASE : cyan AG and the US DNS software provider Secure64 enter strategi..
DJ
10/15CYAN AG : Significant increase in earnings in H1 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
EQ
09/15BOARD CHANGE AT CYAN : Frank von Seth succeeds CEO Peter Arnoth
EQ
09/15CYAN AG : Frank von Seth becomes new chairman of the board
EQ
07/06CYAN : defends leading market position in Latin America and signs contract with ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,1 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net income 2020 -0,09 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net cash 2020 5,25 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 69,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 143 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,47x
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 100%
Chart CYAN AG
Duration : Period :
cyan AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYAN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,13 €
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Spread / Highest target 9,62%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Arnoth Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Sieghart Chief Financial Officer
Markus Cserna Chief Technology Officer
Volker Rofalski Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYAN AG-29.49%175
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.05%1 658 924
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.27%114 866
SEA LIMITED392.42%100 846
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC106.12%61 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.56%50 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ