DGAP-DD : cyan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.12.2020 / 14:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name +-------------+--------+ |Title: | | +-------------+--------+ |First name: |Frank | +-------------+--------+ |Last name(s):|von Seth| +-------------+--------+ *2. Reason for the notification* a) Position / status +---------+--------------+ |Position:|designated CEO| +---------+--------------+ b) Initial notification *3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name +-------+ |cyan AG| +-------+ b) LEI +--------------------+ |894500180W6SSACJ1T19| +--------------------+ *4. Details of the transaction(s)* a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-----+------------+ |Type:|Share | +-----+------------+ |ISIN:|DE000A2E4SV8| +-----+------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-----------+ |Acquisition| +-----------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ |14.70 EUR|14700 EUR| +---------+---------+ d) Aggregated information +---------+-----------------+ |Price |Aggregated volume| +---------+-----------------+ |14.70 EUR|14700.0000 EUR | +---------+-----------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-----------------+ |2020-12-17; UTC+1| +-----------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-----+-----+ |Name:|XETRA| +-----+-----+ |MIC: |XETR | +-----+-----+ 18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: cyan AG Theatinerstraße 11 80333 Munich Germany Internet: www.cyansecurity.com End of News DGAP News Service 64015 18.12.2020

December 18, 2020 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)