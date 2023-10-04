EQS-Ad-hoc: cyan AG / Key word(s): Personnel

New Management Board at cyan: Appointment of Thomas Kicker to the Management Board and appointment as Chairman of the Management Board



New Management Board at cyan: Appointment of Thomas Kicker to the Management Board and appointment as Chairman of the Management Board Munich, 4. Oktober 2023 – The Supervisory Board of cyan AG today appointed Mag. Thomas Kicker to the company's Management Board and also appointing him as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from January 1, 2024 for a period of 3 years. Mag. Kicker succeeds Frank von Seth. Communicating person:

Markus Cserna, CTO End of inside information



About cyan cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent cyber security solutions and platforms (BSS/OSS) for telecom companies with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company's main business areas are IT security solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and financial service providers. The solutions provided by cyan are integrated as white label product into the infrastructure of the business partners, who then offer them to their end customers in a B2B2C model, under their own brand. Today the group has numerous international customers, through which cyan's products are distributed to end customers. In the process cyan can offer a range of solutions along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cybersecurity. In addition, cyan operates its own research & development center with the aim of identifying industry trends at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. Besides Orange, cyan's customers include among others Claro Chile (América Móvil Group), dtac (Telenor Group) as well as the telecom group Magenta (T-Mobile). Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com. cyan AG Investor Contact: cyan AG

