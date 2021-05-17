Log in
    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : Magenta and cyan expand their cooperation to include the fixed-line network sector

05/17/2021 | 02:31am EDT
DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Expansion 
Magenta and cyan expand their cooperation to include the fixed-line network sector 
2021-05-17 / 08:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Magenta and cyan expand their cooperation to include the fixed-line network sector 
Munich, May 17, 2021 - Almost 10 years after the announcement of the first contract for cooperation in the area of 
mobile end customers, Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria GmbH) and cyan are taking the next step. 
Following the successful merger of T-Mobile Austria and UPC Austria, the newly created company Magenta Telekom acts as 
a convergent provider of telecommunications services, TV and entertainment in Austria. In this context, not only the 
number of Magenta's end customers is growing, but also the need to protect the new customer segment from online 
threats. 
In addition to the already successful product "Internet Protection" for mobile customers, Magenta Telekom will also 
make the product "Internet Protection Home" available to fixed network customers with immediate effect, all of which 
are based on cyan's network-integrated technology. Furthermore, the marketing of combined offers for the mobile and 
fixed network customer segments is planned as a next step, which further underlines Magenta Austria's strong market 
position as a provider of integrated telecommunications services. 
Bruno Duarte, CCO Consumer Magenta Telekom: "Cybersecurity has never been as important as it is today. Cybercrime in 
Austria has risen by 26 percent during the pandemic when most people were working from home. As a telecommunications 
provider we want our customers to be safe when using the internet. Therefore, I am very happy to announce a new 
cybersecurity solution for our fixed line customers, which provides a great deal of safety. Developed by our long-term 
partner cyan, this solution was built upon their outstanding knowledge and expertise in the cybersecurity area." 
cyan looks back on years of successful cooperation with Magenta Telekom and sees the expansion of the partnership as a 
mandate to continue to develop innovative product solutions, to cooperate intensively in marketing design, but also to 
jointly promote greater awareness among consumers of Internet protection products through targeted and comprehensible 
educational work. 
Frank von Seth, CEO cyan: "The expansion of the cybersecurity offer for fixed network customers documents the great 
trust of our long-standing partner Magenta in our cooperation. With this additional service we would like to welcome 
the new Magenta customers to enjoy the benefits of the internet in a secure environment in the future. This initiative 
- and the ones that follow - will provide significant growth for both partners and will also promote the relationship 
internationally. We are very proud of this loyal and successful cooperation." 
About cyan 
cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent IT security solutions and telecom services 
with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The main business areas of the company are cybersecurity 
solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet service providers (MNO), virtual mobile network 
operators (MVNO) as well as financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated into the business partner's 
infrastructure and then offered to their end customers ("B2B2C") under their name ("white-labeled"). 
Today, the group of companies has more than 50 international customers, through which cyan products are sold to 
approximately 50 million end customers. cyan can offer products along the entire value chain from platform, data 
optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own Research & Development Centre with the aim of 
identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan 
was able to win a global group contract with Orange in an international tendering process. cyan's cooperation partners 
include the world's leading insurance broker Aon or Magenta Telekom. 
Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com 
 
Investor Contact: 
cyan AG 
Tel. +49 89 71042 2073 
E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com 
Press Contact: 
Better Orange IR & HV AG 
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17 
E-mail: anita.schneider@better-orange.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      cyan AG 
              Theatinerstraße 11 
              80333 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.cyansecurity.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2E4SV8 
WKN:          A2E4SV 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1196937 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1196937 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

