    CYR   DE000A2E4SV8

CYAN AG

(CYR)
cyan : Magenta and cyan expand their cooperation to include the fixed-line network sector

05/17/2021 | 02:31am EDT
DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Magenta and cyan expand their cooperation to include the fixed-line network sector

17.05.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Magenta and cyan expand their cooperation to include the fixed-line network sector

Munich, May 17, 2021 - Almost 10 years after the announcement of the first contract for cooperation in the area of mobile end customers, Magenta Telekom (T-Mobile Austria GmbH) and cyan are taking the next step.

Following the successful merger of T-Mobile Austria and UPC Austria, the newly created company Magenta Telekom acts as a convergent provider of telecommunications services, TV and entertainment in Austria. In this context, not only the number of Magenta's end customers is growing, but also the need to protect the new customer segment from online threats.

In addition to the already successful product "Internet Protection" for mobile customers, Magenta Telekom will also make the product "Internet Protection Home" available to fixed network customers with immediate effect, all of which are based on cyan's network-integrated technology. Furthermore, the marketing of combined offers for the mobile and fixed network customer segments is planned as a next step, which further underlines Magenta Austria's strong market position as a provider of integrated telecommunications services.

Bruno Duarte, CCO Consumer Magenta Telekom: "Cybersecurity has never been as important as it is today. Cybercrime in Austria has risen by 26 percent during the pandemic when most people were working from home. As a telecommunications provider we want our customers to be safe when using the internet. Therefore, I am very happy to announce a new cybersecurity solution for our fixed line customers, which provides a great deal of safety. Developed by our long-term partner cyan, this solution was built upon their outstanding knowledge and expertise in the cybersecurity area."

cyan looks back on years of successful cooperation with Magenta Telekom and sees the expansion of the partnership as a mandate to continue to develop innovative product solutions, to cooperate intensively in marketing design, but also to jointly promote greater awareness among consumers of Internet protection products through targeted and comprehensible educational work.

Frank von Seth, CEO cyan: "The expansion of the cybersecurity offer for fixed network customers documents the great trust of our long-standing partner Magenta in our cooperation. With this additional service we would like to welcome the new Magenta customers to enjoy the benefits of the internet in a secure environment in the future. This initiative - and the ones that follow - will provide significant growth for both partners and will also promote the relationship internationally. We are very proud of this loyal and successful cooperation."

About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent IT security solutions and telecom services with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The main business areas of the company are cybersecurity solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet service providers (MNO), virtual mobile network operators (MVNO) as well as financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated into the business partner's infrastructure and then offered to their end customers ("B2B2C") under their name ("white-labeled").

Today, the group of companies has more than 50 international customers, through which cyan products are sold to approximately 50 million end customers. cyan can offer products along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own Research & Development Centre with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan was able to win a global group contract with Orange in an international tendering process. cyan's cooperation partners include the world's leading insurance broker Aon or Magenta Telekom.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com

 

Investor Contact:
cyan AG
Tel. +49 89 71042 2073
E-mail: ir@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact:
Better Orange IR & HV AG
Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 17
E-mail: anita.schneider@better-orange.de


17.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1196937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1196937  17.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
