December 20, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi 74000

Dear Sir,

Announcement

Further to our letter dated December 12, 2022, we have to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Cyan Limited (the Company) other than Financial Results held on December 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Karachi has approved the Corporate Plan of the Company for the year 2023.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

e�

lmran Chagani Company Secretary

Cyan Limited - A DH Group Company