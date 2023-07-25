The majority of the Group's revenues are received in rupees for India and US dollars for the rest of world, whilst accounts are reported in Pound Sterling. Foreign exchange volatility can have an impact on the reported figures.

Orders for 2.3m modules won in India during the period - higher than the total number of modules won in India in the company's history prior to the current year taking order book to 3.6m during the financial year, of which 2.3m were still to be deployed. Post period this order book has increased further to 4.2m as set out in the post period highlights below

Increase of 23% in revenue to £11.7m in FY23 from £9.6m in FY22, the highest annual revenue for the Group to date after four consecutive years of growth

Narrowband RF networks are low-power and suitable for applications requiring reliable communications. CyanConnode's solutions use sub-GHz frequencies that maximise the range of its low power networks and provide excellent penetration through obstructions, such as buildings, in smart metering deployments.

CyanConnode's Omnimesh solution, based on IPv6 6LoWPAN, is an easy to deploy standards-based wireless Neighbourhood Area Network (NAN). It is a highly secure IP-based M2M platform that uses narrowband radio mesh networks and cellular networks to create scalable, self-healing and self-configuring deployments that enable rapid innovation for the implementation of third-party applications.

CyanConnode is a world leader in the design and development of narrowband RF smart mesh networks that enable machine to machine (M2M) communications. With a wealth of expertise and experience in smart technology, the Group provides customers with low-power,end-to-end networking solutions with high-performance applications that save energy, as well as providing enhanced service delivery and improved business efficiency.

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders

The financial year ending March 2023 has been the most successful financial year for the Group in terms of revenue, orders won and cash collected from customers. It is encouraging to see the vast increase in volumes and numbers of tenders being released in India after many years working in the country, as the government continues with its plans to roll out 250 million meters by 2025.

In addition, we have seen success with contracts in other territories around the world, particularly in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region.

I'm encouraged to see the momentum from FY2023 continuing into the current financial year and am delighted to provide more details on the highlights of both FY2023 and the current business in this Annual Report.

Operational Review

India

The union budget of 2020-21 paved the way for the replacement of 250 million conventional electricity meters with smart meters by 2025 by announcing the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). It also approved an outlay for the RDSS of Rs 3,03,758 Crore (circa £30 billion) over 5 years. In August 2022, the Government of India formally approved the RDSS to help Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) improve their operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance to strengthen supply infrastructure. The 'Collection Efficiency' of not less than 98%, as set out in the RDSS and which CyanConnode achieves, favours the Group's technology for network communication and management. RDSS mandates compulsory installation of smart meters across the country and will run for five years from FY22 to FY26. In addition, the Rural Electrification Corporation proposed a Request for Empanelment (RFE) to allow participation in the RDSS tenders. This requires Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISP) to demonstrate their solutions in a controlled test environment. Empanelment will be required by all AMISPs to allow participation in RDSS tenders. Following an initial delay in the empanelment process, forty-three companies are now empanelled. Of the 250 million smart prepaid meters approved under the RDSS, over 200 million (an addressable market to CyanConnode worth a potential c. £2.5 billion) have been sanctioned so far, according to information recently tabled in the Indian Parliament (set out below).

Smart meters sanctioned under RDSS

State Consumer* DT** Feeder Consumer DT** Feeder No. of meters (per cent share) Tamil Nadu 30,000,000 472,500 18,274 14.7 8.7 9.2 Uttar Pradesh 26,979,056 1,526,801 20,874 13.2 28.2 10.5 Maharashtra 23,564,747 410,905 29,214 11.5 7.6 14.7 West Bengal 20,717,969 305,419 11,874 10.1 5.6 6.0 Gujarat 16,481,871 300,487 5,229 8.1 5.6 2.6 Rajasthan 14,274,956 434,608 27,128 7.0 8.0 13.6 Kerala 13,289,361 87,615 6,025 6.5 1.6 3.0 Madhya Pradesh 12,980,102 406,503 8,411 6.3 7.5 4.2 Punjab 8,784,807 184,044 12,563 4.3 3.4 6.3 Haryana 7,405,618 195,319 13,204 3.6 3.6 6.6 Total for above states 174,478,487 4,324,201 152,796 85.3 79.8 76.7 Rest of India 30,144,695 1,087,807 46,030 14.7 20.2 23.3 All-India total 204,623,182 5,412,008 198,826 100.0 100.0 100.0

*prepaid;**distribution transformer; Table shows top 10 states wrt consumer smart meters

The win rate from contracts tendered since April 2022 has been approximately 38% in volume and the installed rate is around 25%. CyanConnode is currently bidding for contracts worth over £1 billion in value.

