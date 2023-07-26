(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

FRP Advisory Group PLC - London-based corporate finance, restructuring and debt adviser - Revenue in its financial year ended April 31 rises to GBP104 million, from GBP95.2 million the prior year. Pretax profit is GBP14.6 million, down 3.3% from GBP15.1 million. Adjusted underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization rise 5.0% to GBP15.6 million, from GBP15.1 million. Chief Executive Officer Geoff Rowley says: "The group made strong progress in the financial year to April, with growth in the team, profits and dividends." FPR recommends a final dividend of 2.05 pence per share for its financial year, and a total dividend rise of 7.0% at 4.6 pence per share, from 4.3p the prior year.

----------

CyanConnode Holdings PLC - Cambridge, England-based narrowband radio frequency mesh networks provide - Revenue in financial year ended March 31 rises 23% to GBP11.7 million, from GBP9.6 million the prior year. Pretax loss widens to GBP3.4 million, from GBP1.2 million. Loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization widens to GBP2.9 million, from GBP400,000. Cash position increases to GBP4.1 million, from GBP2.4 million. Executive Chair John Cronin says: "Financial 2023 has once again shown record revenues and orders won, and a fourth year of consecutive growth."

----------

Aptitude Software Group PLC - London-based subscription management and finance digitalization company - Annual recurring revenue for first half ended June 30 rises by 3.0% to GBP49.8 million, from GBP48.2 million. Pretax profit falls 11% to GBP1.7 million, from GBP1.9 million. Revenue is up 4.0% to GBP37.5 million, against GBP36.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents increase by 4.0% to GBP24.5 million, from GBP23.6 million at the same point the previous year. The company declares an interim dividend of 1.8 pence per share, unchanged from the previous year. "Recognising the impact of economic uncertainty, the board took action to reduce cost in the first half of 2023 to underpin its profit expectations for the remainder of the year and increase operational efficiency in future years... The group has demonstrated resilience against the challenging economic backdrop, continuing to generate new business across each strategic growth driver and in geographically diverse locations," says Chair Ivan Martin.

----------

Grafenia PLC - Manchester-based printing and software company - Pretax loss widens to GBP2.6 million, from GBP1.7 million the year before. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization up 39% to GBP460,000 from GBP330,000 the year before. Net cash rises to GBP1.99 million from GBP1.59 million in the year. Net debt widens to GBP16.7 million, from GBP5.3 million. Chief Executive Gavin Cockerill says: "We now have a well developed deal process and acquisition 'flywheel' which has resulted in four new acquisitions during the previous financial year and a healthy pipeline of deal flow."

----------

RC365 Holding PLC - London-based company, which focuses on payment gateway solutions and IT support services - Revenue for year ended March 31 rises 86% to HKD16.9 million, about GBP1.7 million, up from HKD9.1 million year-on-year. Pretax loss widens to HKD5.4 million from HKD3.9 million. Net cash stood at HKD9.5 million at March 31, down 59% from HKD23.4 million the year prior. The board says it is optimistic for financial 2024, and that the company has a growing pipeline of potential opportunities.

----------

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved