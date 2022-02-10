Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cyanotech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYAN   US2324373016

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

(CYAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022

02/10/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health dietary supplement products, announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2022, ended December 31, 2021.

Commenting on the third quarter fiscal 2022 results, Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said: “In the third quarter, we were able to produce consistent results even as we contend with the same range of supply chain constraints facing most production and manufacturing businesses. Demand remains strong as we are benefitting from increased interest in naturally derived high value nutritional products for human health and well-being.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

Cyanotech reported net sales of $9,459,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $6,985,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 35.4%. Gross profit was $3,238,000, with gross profit margin of 34.2%, compared to gross profit of $2,071,000, with gross profit margin of 29.6%. Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $508,000 compared to operating loss of $441,000 in the same period of the prior year. Net income for the current fiscal quarter was $386,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $827,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. The prior year net income included the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $1,389,000.

First Nine Months Fiscal 2022

Cyanotech reported net sales of $27,842,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to $22,907,000 for the same period in fiscal 2021, an increase of 21.5%. Gross profit was $10,672,000, with gross profit margin of 38.3%, compared to gross profit of $8,347,000, with gross profit margin of 36.4%. Operating income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $2,210,000 compared to $109,000 in the same period of the prior year. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $1,877,000, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,121,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. The prior year net income included the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $1,389,000.

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net sales were $37,280,000 compared to $31,541,000. Gross profit was $13,442,000, with gross profit margin of 36.1%, compared to $11,431,000 and 36.2%. Net income was $1,676,000, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,242,000, or $0.20 per diluted share. The prior trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2020 included the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of $1,389,000.

Please review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2021 for more detailed information.

---------------

— Cyanotech will host a virtual broadcast at 8:00 PM EST on Friday, February 11, 2022 to respond to questions about its operating results and other topics of interest. Interested parties are asked to submit questions to questions@cyanotech.com before 12 p.m. (noon) EST on Friday, February 11, 2022. The Company will respond only to relevant questions relating to the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2022 financial performance and will not be accepting any questions or comments during the broadcast.

To join the broadcast, please browse http://cyanotech.com/meet approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

---------------

About Cyanotech Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin® offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

“Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables Follow: The following tables do not contain footnotes or other information contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on the Cyanotech website (www.cyanotech.com) under Investors>Investor Filings upon filing. As such, the following Financial Tables are provided only as a guide and other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

March 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

2,298

 

 

$

3,767

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $156 as of December 31, 2021 and $32 as of March 31, 2021

 

 

4,526

 

 

 

2,436

 

Inventories

 

 

8,724

 

 

 

8,415

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

293

 

 

 

488

 

Total current assets

 

 

15,841

 

 

 

15,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

 

11,936

 

 

 

12,136

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

3,412

 

 

 

3,517

 

Other assets

 

 

112

 

 

 

120

 

Total assets

 

$

31,301

 

 

$

30,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,275

 

 

$

2,287

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,291

 

 

 

844

 

Customer deposits

 

 

83

 

 

 

124

 

Operating lease obligations, current portion

 

 

382

 

 

 

343

 

Line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

626

 

 

 

1,210

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,657

 

 

 

5,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

4,823

 

Long-term operating lease obligations

 

 

3,027

 

 

 

3,175

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

20

 

 

 

32

 

Total liabilities

 

 

12,104

 

 

 

13,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,194,166 shares at December 31, 2021 and 6,116,073 shares at March 31, 2021

 

 

124

 

 

 

122

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

33,544

 

 

 

33,267

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(14,471

)

 

 

(16,348

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

19,197

 

 

 

17,041

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

31,301

 

 

$

30,879

 

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

9,459

 

 

$

6,985

 

 

$

27,842

 

 

$

22,907

 

Cost of sales

 

 

6,221

 

 

 

4,914

 

 

 

17,170

 

 

 

14,560

 

Gross profit

 

 

3,238

 

 

 

2,071

 

 

 

10,672

 

 

 

8,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,403

 

 

 

1,001

 

 

 

4,171

 

 

 

3,801

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,127

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

3,808

 

 

 

3,918

 

Research and development

 

 

200

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

483

 

 

 

519

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,730

 

 

 

2,512

 

 

 

8,462

 

 

 

8,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

508

 

 

 

(441

)

 

 

2,210

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(123

)

 

 

(312

)

 

 

(374

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

392

 

 

 

825

 

 

 

1,898

 

 

 

1,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

6

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

21

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

386

 

 

$

827

 

 

$

1,877

 

 

$

1,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.18

 

Diluted

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in calculation of net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

6,183

 

 

 

6,097

 

 

 

6,144

 

 

 

6,060

 

Diluted

 

 

6,371

 

 

 

6,222

 

 

 

6,219

 

 

 

6,169

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CYANOTECH CORPORATION
08:04aCyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fisc..
BU
08:02aEarnings Flash (CYAN) CYANOTECH CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $9.5M
MT
2021INSIDER BUY : Cyanotech
MT
2021Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Broadcast
PU
2021CYANOTECH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
2021Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fisc..
BU
2021Cyanotech Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
2021Cyanotech Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
2021CYANOTECH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32,3 M - -
Net income 2021 0,92 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 17,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float -
Chart CYANOTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cyanotech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerald R. Cysewski Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Custer Manufacturing Director
Felicia Ladin CFO, Treasurer, VP-Finance & Administration
Michael A. Davis Chairman
Glenn D. Jensen Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYANOTECH CORPORATION-10.80%18
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.26%451 464
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.12%312 331
PFIZER, INC.-12.84%288 894
ABBVIE INC.5.76%253 160
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.39%240 815