Cyba Says Acquisition Target Narf Has Won US Defense Contract

Cyba PLC said on Friday that acquisition target Narf Industries LLC and Narf Industries PR LLC won another contract for the U.S. Defense Department for an undisclosed amount.

The London-listed special purpose acquisition company said Narf--a company focused on computer-security research--has begun the research and development phase.

It said Narf expects this to result in additional cybersecurity software and IP, in which it will have a proprietary interest.

"This new contract win highlights the recent growth trajectory Narf has been on. We are pleased, but in no way surprised, that Narf are now able to show traction on all stages of the pipeline," Chairman Robert Mitchell said.

Shares at 0735 GMT were flat at 2.05 pence.

