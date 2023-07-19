SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC Pink: CETI), Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. is pleased to announce the exclusive rights to integrate eight proprietary intellectual biotech compounds from KAM Biotechnology Ltd ("KAM") with CETI's existing systems and processes. This will significantly enhance CETI's intricate oil sludge remediation capabilities and contribute to the advancement of its environmentally friendly solutions.

KAM's patented products eliminate hazardous chemical interactions in CETI's remediation of soil, sludge, and contaminated water. Their anti-fouling qualities also extend the life of our system's performance and reduce the time required in coagulation and flocculation processes. In addition, KAM's microbiological expertise complements CETI's processes for industrial wastewater recycling, agricultural repurposing, elimination of waste byproducts, and municipal sterilization.

Under the new partnership, CETI will leverage KAM's microbiological oil spill and soil remediation solutions. Preliminary tests have confirmed the effectiveness of CETI's extraction capabilities to separate oil from oil refinery hazardous waste. This breakthrough not only reduces operating costs but creates an additional revenue stream for CETI.

"KAM's licensing of intellectual property rights to Cyber Enviro-Tech marks an exciting milestone in our mission to protect and restore the environment," said Dr. Mongi Ferchichi, Founder and CEO of KAM Biotechnology Ltd. "This partnership will enable us to reach a broader audience in the United States and drive positive change through the adoption of our leading-edge technologies."

"We are pleased about our collaboration with KAM Biotechnology," said Kim D. Southworth, CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc. "Their expertise and proven microbial products significantly impact our sludge oil extraction capabilities. This allows us to offer a unique Total Waste Solution which is not only ecologically sound but also economically profitable."

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. CETI is an environmentally driven aggregator of Water Science Technologies to make water usage & consumption safer, more efficient, and less expensive. Our initial emphasis is on the oil and gas industry. The Company can remediate a wide range of water contamination issues generated by the production of oil & gas. The Company also employs innovative, proprietary equipment and processes for increased oil production. We do this by applying 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to greatly simplify the mechanics of oil extraction while radically reducing labor, and water truck usage, optimizing oil recovery, plus the ability to monitor activity with instant data and metrics.

ABOUT KAM BIOTECHNOLOGY, LTD: KAM Biotechnology Ltd. is a global leader in bio-remediation, green industrial products, bio-energy production, and sustainable industrial practices. With over 38 years' experience, KAM Biotechnology offers a wide range of products and services to industries worldwide, focusing on environmental protection and the development of ecologically sound alternatives.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

