1,548,000 Equity Shares of Cyber Media Research & Services Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 15-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 377 days starting from 3-OCT-2022 to 15-OCT-2023.



Details:

The company Promoters, namely, Pradeep Gupta and Cyber Media (India) Limited have agreed not to dispose of their interest for a period of 3 years from the date of allotment.



The entire pre-offer equity share capital held by promoters and entire pre-offer capital held by persons other than promoters of the Company i.e. Promoter Group members and Public holding Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of 1 (one) year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Offer.