Cyber Power : 2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:15:10
2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions
Date of events
2022/06/15
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of the proposal for 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved to revise the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approval of the amendment to the " Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets"
(2)Approval of the amendment to the " Administrative Measures on Rules
of Procedure for Shareholders' Meeting"
(3)Approval of new shares for cash capital increase or domestic unsecured
convertible bonds by private placement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CyberPower Systems Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.