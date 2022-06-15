Log in
    3617   TW0003617007

CYBER POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(3617)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
70.80 TWD   +1.29%
03:23aCYBER POWER : 2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions
PU
05/16Cyber Power Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28CYBER POWER : CyberPower Board of Directors resolved the proposal of cash dividends
PU
Cyber Power : 2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:15:10
Subject 
 2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of the proposal for 2021 earnings distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved to revise the Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approval of the amendment to the " Procedures for Acquisition or
   Disposal of Assets"
(2)Approval of the amendment to the " Administrative Measures on Rules
   of Procedure for Shareholders' Meeting"
(3)Approval of new shares for cash capital increase or domestic unsecured
   convertible bonds by private placement
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CyberPower Systems Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
