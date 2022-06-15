Cyber Power : 2022 Annual General Meeting Resolutions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of the proposal for 2021 earnings distribution. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved to revise the Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approval of the amendment to the " Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" (2)Approval of the amendment to the " Administrative Measures on Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meeting" (3)Approval of new shares for cash capital increase or domestic unsecured convertible bonds by private placement 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None