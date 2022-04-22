Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3617   TW0003617007

CYBER POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(3617)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
67.90 TWD   -0.15%
08:28aCYBER POWER : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.
PU
03/30Cyber Power Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23CYBER POWER : CyberPower Board of Directors resolved to convene 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Cyber Power : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.

04/22/2022 | 08:28am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 20:08:39
Subject 
 Announcement to correct the company's loaing
Company funds information declared.
Date of events 2022/04/22 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22
2.Company name:Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100
5.Cause of occurrence:Revising the company's Loaning Company Funds
information decleard 2022/03
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The company's Loaning Company Funds information decleard 2022/03
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Thousand NTD 112,544/ The balance of 2022/03
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Thousand NTD 0/ The balance of 2022/03
9.Countermeasures:Upload Revised information of 2022/03
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CyberPower Systems Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 12:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 5 497 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 760
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart CYBER POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cyber Power Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBER POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lien Hsun Ho General Manager & Director
Tien Wei Chang Spokesman, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chin Kuo Chairman
Chien Chin Li Director & Manager-Administration
Jung Le Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBER POWER SYSTEMS, INC.-2.02%188
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-30.42%147 830
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%82 382
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-45.41%18 989
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-5.25%8 731
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-47.49%6 945