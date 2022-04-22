Cyber Power : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.
04/22/2022 | 08:28am EDT
Provided by: Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
20:08:39
Subject
Announcement to correct the company's loaing
Company funds information declared.
Date of events
2022/04/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22
2.Company name:Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100
5.Cause of occurrence:Revising the company's Loaning Company Funds
information decleard 2022/03
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The company's Loaning Company Funds information decleard 2022/03
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Thousand NTD 112,544/ The balance of 2022/03
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Thousand NTD 0/ The balance of 2022/03
9.Countermeasures:Upload Revised information of 2022/03
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
