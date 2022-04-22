Cyber Power : Announcement to correct the company's loaing Company funds information declared.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/22 2.Company name:Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100 5.Cause of occurrence:Revising the company's Loaning Company Funds information decleard 2022/03 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: The company's Loaning Company Funds information decleard 2022/03 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Thousand NTD 112,544/ The balance of 2022/03 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Thousand NTD 0/ The balance of 2022/03 9.Countermeasures:Upload Revised information of 2022/03 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None