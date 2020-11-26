Cyber Security 1 : Extraordinary General Meeting in Cyber Security 1 AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden - 26 November 2020 Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (Nasdaq First North: CYB1) announces that the extraordinary general meeting (the 'EGM') of Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) was held on 26 November 2020 by way of postal voting procedure.

The following resolutions were made at the EGM:

Election of new board members.

The EGM resolved to elect Pekka Honkanen and Zeth Nyström as new Board Members. The Board composition will now be: Johannes Bolsenbroek (Chairman) and Alan Goslar together with the newly elected Pekka Honkanen and Zeth Nyström.

Pekka Honkanen, born 1951, has extensive experience within the cybersecurity, payments and technology industries. Mr Honkanen is currently a Senior Advisor of Enfuce Financial Services, as well as Owner and Chairman of PHOY Solutions Ltd. Previous assignments include Board Member of Poplatek Oy (Now Part of the Nets Group), Monitoring Group Expert Member for the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority surrounding PSD2, as well as Chairman of Silverskin Information Security Ltd and senior roles within Visa International. Mr Honkanen has demonstrated competency within the risk management and global regulatory spaces, in addition to his aptitude for corporate strategy and governance. Mr. Honkanen holds a M.Sc in computer science och economy from Turku University. Pekka Honkanen holds no shares in the Company and is independent of the Company, its management and the Company's larger shareholders.

Zeth Nyström, born 1946, has demonstrated strong competence in a number of executive management and board positions, specialising in strategy and management across a number of global enterprises. Mr Nyström is currently Chairman of Trosa Fibernät AB, the Trosa municipality broadband provider, as well as serving as Board Director for Clayster AB, an Internet of Things (IoT) company specializing in mobile billing and technology infrastructure. Mr Nyström also serves as a Lay Judge for Svea Hovrätt, as well as being a Member of the City Council of Trosa. Previous assignments include C.E.O, C.O.O and C.M.O of Speedy Tomato AB (Now Telia Communications), Tess Brazil (now Telia), Europolitan AB (now Telenor) and Hi3G AB (now 3/Three telecommunications). Zeth Nyström holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Gothenburg University. Zeth Nyström holds no shares in the Company and is independent from the Company, its management and the Company's larger shareholders.

All resolutions from the EGM are set out in the minutes from the meeting, which will be available for download at https://cyber1.com/corporate-governance/.

