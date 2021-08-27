CYBER1: First Day Of Trading In Warrants Of Series 2021

The rights issue of units amounting to EUR 1.774 million which was made public on June 27, 2021 (the 'Rights Issue') in Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ('Cyber 1' or the 'Company') has now been converted to shares and warrants of series 2021.

The first day of trading in the warrants of series 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 30, 2021. The warrant will trade under ticker CYB1 TO1 with ISIN: SE0016276695.