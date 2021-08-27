Log in
    CYB1   SE0007604061

CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)

(CYB1)
CYBER1: First Day Of Trading In Warrants Of Series 2021

08/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
The rights issue of units amounting to EUR 1.774 million which was made public on June 27, 2021 (the 'Rights Issue') in Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) ('Cyber 1' or the 'Company') has now been converted to shares and warrants of series 2021.

The first day of trading in the warrants of series 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be August 30, 2021. The warrant will trade under ticker CYB1 TO1 with ISIN: SE0016276695.

Disclaimer

Cyber Security 1 AB published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 27,4 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2020 -13,8 M -16,2 M -16,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1,01 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,58 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Sedin Chief Executive Officer
Johan Bolsenbroek President
Andrew Sjoberg Technical Director
Vivian Gevers Chief Operating Officer
Daryn Stilwell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)-15.17%10
ACCENTURE PLC27.57%211 313
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.26%183 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.11%124 391
INFOSYS LIMITED37.58%98 817
SNOWFLAKE INC.8.48%90 396